Pasteles Para Toda Ocasión turns dessert dreams into stunning celebrations

Isalia Jimenez was in Woodman’s grocery store with her 6-year-old daughter Pamela when she silently accepted the challenge that would change her life.
The moment before, she’d suggested to Pamela that they make a cake. “You don’t know how to make cakes. You only know how to make bread,” the girl said.
Pamela was right. Jimenez had grown up baking plain white bread in stone ovens with her mother in Morelia, Mexico. Now in Madison, she’d make pastries, like doughnuts, but never cakes.
Today, Jimenez and her husband Antonio Cruz have a family business, Pasteles Para Toda Ocasión (“Cakes For Any Occasion”), which provides cake and event services for weddings, quinceañeras, baptisms and birthdays.
Jimenez takes the lead on the cakes. Cruz, who previously worked in construction, designs and builds sturdy bases on which to display the impressive desserts, and Jimenez brings her eye for color and fabrics wherever decoration is needed. They’ve even added a catering service, offering Mexican dishes like fajitas, tostadas or pozole.
When she began, Jimenez’ knowledge of cake-making was “zero,” she said. But “as a mom, I thought, ay, why does my daughter say that? I want my daughter to say, ‘My mom knows how to make cakes.’ So that’s where the dream started.”
Tasty trial and error
Jimenez watched one YouTube tutorial after another, slowly building her skills. Without a trusted recipe to start from, it was a rocky beginning. Her younger daughter, Camila, served as the taste-tester. Jimenez knew she’d found a good recipe when, after leaving slice after slice unfinished, Camila cleaned her plate.
She began to put new techniques to use on increasingly elaborate cakes for her daughters’ birthdays, inspired by designs she saw in magazines. “I always wanted something different, not the same cakes that were always in the bakeries.”
For one of Pamela’s birthdays, Jimenez tried her hand at her first two-tier cake.
“It was falling down,” she laughed. “My sister asked me, ‘Sister, am I drunk or is the cake leaning to the side?’ … Through mistakes, one keeps discovering and learning.”
The cakes might have stayed a hobby if not for a comment from Jimenez’ supervisor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she worked as a custodian. Jimenez showed her photos of one of her cakes, and the supervisor was stunned.
“She said, ‘I don’t understand why you’re working here. You’re worth a lot … You need to have your own business and be your own boss,’” Jimenez recalled. “I just kept thinking, ‘Is that true?’”
After a couple years of selling cakes informally, Jimenez and Cruz registered the business in 2015. Today they prepare their cakes at FEED Kitchens, a shared commercial space on Madison’s north side.
‘A hit we weren’t expecting’
The pair’s most popular cake flavors are tres leches, a slightly boozy cake called envinado, Neapolitan, chocolate mocha, and vanilla and strawberry cake filled with cream cheese frosting.
Because Jimenez typically covers her cakes with whipped icing, not the play dough-like fondant, her decorating process is unforgiving. A single misplaced finger can damage the finish. She’s carved leaves for a Sonic the Hedgehog cake, a maroon and blue scarf for a Barcelona soccer team cake and even ramen noodles for a cake made to look like a package of Maruchan instant noodles.
It’s even more impressive when looking at Jimenez’ intricate work to remember that she’s nearly entirely self-taught. Early on, looking to take her cake skills to the next level, she signed up for a cake making course at Vanilla Bean, bringing her husband Antonio Cruz along to interpret the instructor’s English. He interpreted well and asked questions for her, Jimenez said, but she opted to go back to learning on her own.
In a typical year, they’d have at least one event a week, with more elaborate orders twice a month. Then the coronavirus pandemic put the kibosh on parties, and sales fell by about 90%.
“It was a hit we weren’t expecting,” Cruz said.
“The business changed 100%,” Jimenez agreed.
Without money coming in, the family holed up at home and tried to make the most of their time together. Cruz taught himself to fix washing machines and dryers, which he bought and resold to pay the rent.
“That's how we survived this pandemic,” Jimenez said. “The important thing is not to sit around complaining, asking, ‘What are we going to do?’”
But over the past month, as more and more Wisconsinites get vaccinated and public health rules begin to loosen, the pair has seen orders start to pick up. Meanwhile, Cruz is focused on how the pandemic could ultimately make the business stronger.
“I think we learned to diversify our sources of income … and think about other options for sustaining the family,” he said.
In a way, he’s been feeling optimistic about the business since well before it began, when the two newlyweds were newly arrived in the U.S.
“My husband would say, ‘One day I’m going to have my own business,’” Jimenez said. “And I would say, ‘What business could you have? What would you sell?’ I didn’t believe it. I always said, ‘You’re dreaming.’”
It would be nearly 20 years before he’d prove right.
Cruz and Jimenez are thinking ahead to their next dream. They’d love to one day have their own event space where they could offer comprehensive event packages, complete with catering, waitstaff and, of course, cakes.
For now, though, they will keep fine tuning their craft. “Yesterday my husband was talking with me and he said a diamond isn’t just a diamond, shiny and everything. It takes a lot of work to make a diamond.”
“Yes,” Cruz said. “You have to polish it so that it really becomes a diamond.”
