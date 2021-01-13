One Old Fashioned to go, please: New bill aims to legalize takeout cocktails

The Settle Down’s Red Squirrel Old Fashioned includes three liquors and two types of bitters. A packaged cocktail kit for that drink alone would cost $125. At the bar, one cocktail costs $10.

Overall the price per drink goes up for the customer, but Bartels compared it to ordering an IKEA crib disassembled. You pay a little extra when someone puts it together (correctly) for you.

“We’ve already had people ask,” Bartels said. “‘Can we get a cocktail to go? We’re staying at the Hilton, around the corner.’ ... It would be really nice to be working with both hands in front of us, instead of one hand tied behind our back.”

The National Restaurant Association conducted an online survey of 500 Wisconsin adults last November. 76% of respondents supported legalizing the purchase of cocktails with takeout and delivery orders. Of the two-thirds of respondents who had gotten takeout/delivery in the previous week, 20% said they had added beer or wine.