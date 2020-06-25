On the Sugar River, a farmer reimagines her mission

GREEN COUNTY — Terri Belz had no intention to farm. Then her son found a pig.

The mangy, bony piglet was running down a rural road with hooves the size of dimes. He was small enough to fit inside a cat carrier. Three years later, the doted-on Napoleon was an intact boar who weighed 1,000 pounds. He had tusks.

“He got the size of a banquet table. He thought he was our pet,” said Belz. Eventually Napoleon had to be sent to slaughter. (“Pepperoni. That’s about all they can do with an old boar.”)

That experience, over a decade ago, was a crash course in animal husbandry and began Belz’s quest to learn more about sustainable meat production and food systems. On a recent tour of her farm, Belz talked fast, flitting from idea to idea like the Monarch butterflies that pollinate her 50 acres south of Belleville along the Sugar River.

Belz’s Sugar River Farm has never come close to turning a profit, but she built up a thriving operation she considers “a step above a hobby farm.” Until recently she sold meats and produce at five farmers’ markets and to a couple area restaurants while also working full-time in public schools.