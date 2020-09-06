On Park Street, La Penca owner stays 'patient and positive'

Not solo

Ramirez’s business partner walked away late last year, but Ramirez doesn’t think of the business as a solo endeavor.

“I always say ‘we’ here because I always work with my helper,” Ramirez said. “I almost never use the word ‘I.’”

Yet Ramirez is acutely aware that the role he long sought is, indeed, singular — for better and worse.

“As an owner, you feel the responsibility for so many things ... with the customers, with the food, with the bills. It’s a big responsibility,” Ramirez said. “It’s a responsibility you take on.”

In our December story, Cap Time contributor Tom Whitcomb wrote that the restaurant hadn’t been “an overnight success” but that “after meeting Ramirez, it’s hard not to root for him.” Today, as this busboy-server-cook-owner approaches the end of his first year in business facing challenges no one dreamed of in 2019, those rooting may want to take their cheers up a notch.

“The pandemic hasn’t gone well for anyone,” Ramirez said, but he’s holding on. “Hopefully this ends soon. And, if not, we’ll keep working. We’ll be patient and we’ll be positive, that this will end and ... God willing, that things go much better for us.”

