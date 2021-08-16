Next Door Brewing closes after eight years of beer and food on Atwood Avenue

After eight years, Next Door Brewing Company on Madison's East Side has closed. Its last day was Sunday.
The brewpub and restaurant at 2439 Atwood Ave., will reopen under new ownership as Starkweather Brewing.
Aric and Crystal Dieter started the business in 2013, bringing in Keith Symonds as brewmaster and Pepper Stebbins as Next Door's original general manager.
Stebbins died in February at age 56 after suffering from corticobasal degeneration, a rare condition that can cause gradually worsening problems with movement, speech, memory and swallowing.
Phil Dieter, Aric's brother, became an owner in 2015 once the business expanded and got involved with distribution.
He said they weren't actively looking to sell the business but were approached by the group who will run Starkweather Brewing.
Phil Dieter said the four new owners -- Thomas McVary, Peter Schroder, Tom Gosse, Michael Chronister -- had been heavily involved with the business from a patron level and were serious about starting their own brewpub.
Dieter said Peter is the brewmaster and previously was the brewmaster at One Barrel Brewing.
He said he new owners had been longtime customers and part of Next Door's mug club, which Dieter described as "people who come in very frequently and give us some input on beer, et cetera."
Dieter said the new owners "loved everything that we had already created. And so they kind of sought us out and just said, 'You know, we want to do this. We don't want to go somewhere and start from scratch. We want everything you've already built.' "
In the past year, the micro-brewery and restaurant tripled its outdoor seating to 50. It also offered curbside to-go orders and food delivery through third-party services.
Next Door had 16 craft beers on tap, ranging from its core beers to seasonal and collaborative offerings.
In December 2015, it started to distribute its beers in the Madison area. Next Door products are now available at retail outlets across southern Wisconsin.