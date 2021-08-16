Next Door Brewing closes after eight years of beer and food on Atwood Avenue

After eight years, Next Door Brewing Company on Madison's East Side has closed. Its last day was Sunday.

The brewpub and restaurant at 2439 Atwood Ave., will reopen under new ownership as Starkweather Brewing.

Aric and Crystal Dieter started the business in 2013, bringing in Keith Symonds as brewmaster and Pepper Stebbins as Next Door's original general manager.

Stebbins died in February at age 56 after suffering from corticobasal degeneration, a rare condition that can cause gradually worsening problems with movement, speech, memory and swallowing.

Phil Dieter, Aric's brother, became an owner in 2015 once the business expanded and got involved with distribution.

He said they weren't actively looking to sell the business but were approached by the group who will run Starkweather Brewing.

Phil Dieter said the four new owners -- Thomas McVary, Peter Schroder, Tom Gosse, Michael Chronister -- had been heavily involved with the business from a patron level and were serious about starting their own brewpub.

Dieter said Peter is the brewmaster and previously was the brewmaster at One Barrel Brewing.