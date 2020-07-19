New Settle Down Tavern has a few good ideas

The Settle Down is a Madison tavern for the moment, for better and for worse. The better is following up that smash burger with Mink’s “grandma’s pudding,” ($8), like a chocolate version of Papavero’s ultra-creamy budino, or starting with a Feel Good Veggie Seltzer ($6). It tastes like cold-pressed juice from Saints Juice Company, intensely fresh and bright, plus a little fizz.

The worse, of course, is having to open in the midst of a pandemic. Huber, Bartels and Parker interviewed staff over Facetime or with masks on, then had to pump the brakes as Madison’s outbreak worsened.

“We sent an email to potential employees, ‘We don’t know when we’ll need you,’” Huber said. Right now, it’s just the three owners, Mink and an assistant kitchen director running an abbreviated kitchen. It’s small enough that on Fridays, during fish fry, the burger’s not available.