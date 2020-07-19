New Settle Down Tavern has a few good ideas

When the trio of friends behind the Settle Down Tavern were brainstorming their menu, one thing was a given.
“We said we want to make a cheeseburger. Well, how many hundreds of cheeseburgers have you had?” said Ryan Huber, a Settle Down owner who also owns Context Clothing.
They sat down with their kitchen director, Underground Food Collective veteran Joslyn Mink, and described their dream burger.
Mink listened. She took notes. Then she brought out the best burger they’d ever had: a Midwestern smash patty, griddled and crispy on the edges, with butterkase cheese from Wisconsin, great pickles and a tomato-mayo-steak sauce. They called it simply “Good Idea.”
“Joslyn has flavor vision,” Huber said. “She’s very creative. We never know what she’ll dream up.”
The Settle Down, open since May 26 on South Pinckney Street, is the creation of three Wisconsin guys who’ve been friends for decades. Huber is originally from Kenosha. Sam Parker (Huber’s partner at Context) is from Madison and Brian Bartels, author of “The Bloody Mary Book,” grew up in Reedsburg. Mink is from Wisconsin, too — Menomonee Falls, near Milwaukee.
Their Dairy State roots inform The Settle Down’s aesthetic, from the design (which few diners will see until COVID-19 cases subside) to the menu. The latter, pared down for pandemic-friendly takeout, includes a better-than-classic cheeseball ($7) and smoked herring ($10) from Lake Superior. There are good fries ($3) and fried chickpeas ($3.50), mildly spicy potato salad ($5) and pickles ($4).
The menu nods to downtown Madison, with “Go Bucky!” references, a black bean-based veggie burger ($9) and an “Insta-Grain” bowl ($12) with green garlic vinaigrette and a jammy egg.
But most of these dishes would not seem out of place at a tavern anywhere north of DeForest, even if they’ve been jazzed up a bit. Tavern food doesn’t need “elevating” (that seems classist anyway).
Still, the ingredients here are different: local beef, 2-year-aged cheddar, Door County cherries. The crackers with the cheeseball are specially made in town by Potter’s Crackers.
“I’m happy with Merkts port wine cheese on a pretzel,” said Huber. “But I would be way more thrilled with Joslyn’s cheese ball.”
The Settle Down is a Madison tavern for the moment, for better and for worse. The better is following up that smash burger with Mink’s “grandma’s pudding,” ($8), like a chocolate version of Papavero’s ultra-creamy budino, or starting with a Feel Good Veggie Seltzer ($6). It tastes like cold-pressed juice from Saints Juice Company, intensely fresh and bright, plus a little fizz.
The worse, of course, is having to open in the midst of a pandemic. Huber, Bartels and Parker interviewed staff over Facetime or with masks on, then had to pump the brakes as Madison’s outbreak worsened.
“We sent an email to potential employees, ‘We don’t know when we’ll need you,’” Huber said. Right now, it’s just the three owners, Mink and an assistant kitchen director running an abbreviated kitchen. It’s small enough that on Fridays, during fish fry, the burger’s not available.
“We had a big discussion — how can we do it with no staff?” Huber said. “How can we do it without any dine-in business? From an ordering perspective, how do you project what to order, both food and beverage, when you have no idea when you’re going to actually have people inside?”
When they finally opened, there was barely a bottle on the back bar. They did have some success with crowlers, especially after Full Mile Beer Co. in Sun Prairie brewed an American Lager for them with “old school Bohemian Pilsner accents” and Mt. Hood hops. It’s available for $11/ 32 oz.
A “build your own cocktail” takeout program for cocktail kits was harder to launch with no pre-pandemic feedback. Currently they’re offering a “Uecker? Or Euchre?” cocktail kit for mezcal mules ($48 including a liter of mezcal) and a margarita kit ($56) with a bottle of blanco tequila, orgeat (almond syrup) and lime juice. The Settle Down Bloody Mary kit ($45) includes Bartels’ homemade mix.
In late June, the Settle Down opened an expanded patio on the street outside the restaurant, part of the city’s “streatery” café program. Tables are spaced well apart and diners are required to wear masks when they’re not seated. The team is heavily promoting takeout, too (“World’s Fastest Burger! Our food travels well!” one sign reads).
“Our guests, overwhelmingly, have been very understanding,” Huber said. “I can’t tell you how amazing it is that we have that (patio) and how grateful we are that the city made this work. It’s brilliant. We wish it could be like this all the time.”
