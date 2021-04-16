New seafood store Berke and Benham to open on Monroe Street

“Knowing the supplier and how you want your fish brought in really matters.”

Berke will bring most of his fish in whole and cut them onsite. This preserves the quality of the fish and can mean they’re out of the water for less time.

Berke and Benham will have a dry goods section sourced through Chef’s Warehouse, featuring spices, rubs, oils and vinegars, “everything to complement the fish you buy,” Berke said. For now he does not plan to have prepared foods.

Berke makes regular direct seafood deliveries through Berke and Benham, but when the shop is fully open those will likely have to slow down. Like many in the food industry in Madison (and around the country), he’s been struggling to find staff.

“I have some people lined up but I want to make sure everybody has proper days off, including myself,” he said. “I want to make sure that we’re able to get good fish, and timing in fish is important.”