New owners of Marigold Kitchen 'want to bring everybody back' this summer

“The workforce was just not down there,” Kristy said of the Capitol Square. “And the students, and the tourism! We rely on so many factors, as everybody does. But when you have the amount of people — we would do 600 people on a Saturday. That’s people from all corners of Madison and traveling and all over the place.”

While Marigold was closed, Kristy scheduled two knee replacements, her “destiny,” she said, after years of kitchen work. In between the two surgeries last summer, Gadau and Hurley approached the Heines about buying the business.

“It felt like a natural progression,” Clark said. “John and Phillip were not working on the day to day inside of the restaurant, and I don’t know if they wanted to take the time to get back in there. We knew how to do it. It seemed like a natural thing to do, for both parties.”

No more bottlenecks

The Heines are working with the landlords at 10 E. Doty St., Urban Land Interests, to introduce modifications to Marigold’s traffic flow. They want to make it easier to pickup to-go orders and reduce the bottleneck at the door. Kristy, who has a background in commercial art, plans to introduce new design elements.