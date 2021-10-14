New Madison simulator bar Hook & Fade brings the golf course indoors

“This is not a cheap endeavor, at least the way we’re doing it. We want to be the Apple of the industry,” said Shin. He said he spent two decades in “corporate America,” working for companies like DNASTAR and GlaxoSmithKline. “I’ve seen world-class entertainment, and that’s what we want to build here.”

Shin plans to hire a staff of 10, with two or three general managers. He’s “confident we’ll be able to hire the best people in town.” A professional mixologist is consulting with Hook & Fade to develop a craft cocktail list, which will have a secret menu of “curveballs.”

Shin anticipates having Hook & Fade open 12 hours each day, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. perhaps on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, opening until midnight on weekends. He can already envision groups of family and friends as they come into to try the simulators.

“Maybe not everybody wants to play, they want to relax, have a drink, watch other people,” Shin said. “Two can sit back on a leather couch while the other three or four are taking turns playing the course. And then maybe 30 minutes in, ‘I want to try!’ It’s wild how interactive it is.”

