New guidebook wants you to find (and visit!) a Wisconsin farm

Wisconsin’s reputation as America’s Dairyland is well-earned. But Milwaukee-based author and freelance journalist Kristine Hansen knows the cliché of an older man in overalls working the land no longer fits many farmers here.
“A lot of us imagine farmers to be like the ‘American Gothic’ painting,” said Hansen. “But really, in Wisconsin, we have an incredible diversity of people working the land. I thought it was important to challenge the stereotype of who is the farmer today in the Midwest.”
Hansen’s new book, “Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets: Tours, Trails and Attractions,” comes out this week from Globe Pequot Press. It’s an easy reference guide to farm-fresh food at farmers markets big and small across the state, as well as a wide variety of agricultural activities.
The book is separated into four geographical sections: Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest. It serves as part directory, part encyclopedia for activities ranging from farm stays to pick-your-own fruit stands.
Hansen, a freelance food writer, grew up in northern Illinois and has lived in either Madison or Milwaukee for the past 20 years. Through her research, she found a lot of the knowledge about where to buy Christmas trees, pumpkins or apples is passed by word of mouth as friends, family and coworkers share their favorite places.
With the book, Hansen wanted to bring that crowdsourcing to one place. “Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets” can be purchased locally at A Room of One’s Own or online at bookshop.org.
Hansen spoke with the Cap Times via phone from her home in Bay View.
The Capital Times: What made you want to write this book?
Kristine Hansen: I basically wanted to put a face on the farmers here in Wisconsin. I had no idea that these places existed right outside of where I lived. I realized that I really wanted to know where my food came from.
I wrote it for people who live in Wisconsin or a neighboring state, but I also thought a lot about what I would recommend my friends from other states do if they were to come to Wisconsin. You can go to a farmers market in any state, but what do we have here that makes it different?
Up until now I haven't seen a directory like this that incorporates all the different types of farm experiences in Wisconsin.
Many people are familiar with and have visited their local farmers market, but the book offers many more farm or farm-adjacent experiences. What are some examples of those other things?
There are Christmas tree farms, U-pick farms and orchards, vineyards, county fairs, farming museums, flower farms, creameries and more. I also included folk schools, which are quite new in Wisconsin and I don't think a lot of people know about. They're for people who want to go a little deeper, and maybe live a farm country lifestyle, even if you live in the city.
Pizza farms are unique to Wisconsin. These farms either grow all of the ingredients that go into making the pizza, right on down so the grains that go in the flour, or all the ingredients are sourced within a local area.
There are also farm stays. It was really important to me to include ways that you could stay immersively in a farm setting. You're not just going for a few hours, you're staying the night. Maybe you're helping milk the cows, maybe you're helping pick vegetables out in the field.
What was your process for gathering all the information in the book? Were you able to research and visit many of the places in the book?
(That was the) challenge of writing a book during a pandemic. Nearly every county fair last year was canceled. But thankfully they are historic events in our state, so there was plenty of information online about past fairs to be found. I relied on my past experiences, visiting a lot of these farms.
Farmers markets are also a great way to find local farms. (I looked) at websites and directories for farmers markets and their vendors. That was a goldmine for me to find these farms. I did use the Farm Fresh Atlas. That was a really good directory, as well.
I also was able to travel a little bit around the state because all of these events and places are outdoors. It was pretty safe. Whether you're in a lavender field on Washington Island in Door County or an alpaca ranch up in Manitowoc County or a pizza farm and the west side of the state, these are all outdoor experiences.
What surprised you while researching and writing this book?
So many things. Generally, farmers in Wisconsin are young. They are in their 30s or 40s and they've chosen this as a career. I found that really exciting, because that passion, that enthusiasm, definitely shows in these farms. There are a lot of stories of people that have no farming experience, but they come here. Our state actually makes it possible. Farming is accessible. I love to hear the stories of people who arrived here from other states to open up their farm.
There’s an incredible, supportive network of people who are also farmers and they share information. They don’t view each other as competitors. And there’s support from their local communities who (shop locally). People move here from other places because they’ve found that Wisconsin is a great place to farm.
I love the transparency that the farmers have in their operation. A lot of them are publishing blogs and websites and they're on social media. They want you to see what happens at their farm and they want to share, and it's so fascinating. The fact that they are working so closely with what the community wants, I think it is a huge difference.
