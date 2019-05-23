Nat Cardona isn’t much of a foodie; however, she finds herself with a food series. How does that work? Simple. She likes to talk. A lot. Especially with people who ooze “joie de vivre.” That phrase means “joy for life” in French. Nat might’ve read it on a poster once.
Grate Conversation, a new video series from Madison.com, flips the traditional food segment inside out. Sure, food is important. It is the lifeblood to every restaurant business after all. But the focus here goes beyond how to make a delicious meal. Who are the people cooking your food? What is the strangest encounter they’ve had at dinnertime? What do they really want you to order when you sit at their table?
Grate Conversation will feature sit-down interviews with chefs, managers and other staff who make their restaurant a second home for locals and visitors alike. No question is off limits. Wine is close at hand.
On today’s inaugural episode, Nat sits down with Dan Bonanno, chef and owner of A Pig in a Fur Coat. Dan and his team have treated Madisonians to decadent small plates, true to the Mediterranean tradition, since 2012.
He truly believes in every dish he sends out to the dining room: foie gras mousse set on top of bombolini, handmade agnolotti with pheasant, Parisian gnocchi with veal to name a few. Today’s conversation starts with a tale of a finger getting chopped off and somehow evolves into yelp review talk. Intrigued yet? Who knows, you might go there for dinner tonight.
Sit down and get to know the faces behind Madison’s restaurants every week.
Grate Conversation can be found on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Samsung smart TVs. You can follow Nat on Twitter @nat_cardona.