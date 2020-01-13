New 'Femmestival' at Garver celebrates food, art and empowerment

While organizers do hope to grow Femmestival every year, they don’t want the event to get too big, too quickly. Makeshift, Jurewicz said, was “almost too big” to have the kind of artist/cook collaboration she likes best — like an Latina artist screen printing images on tamales, one idea in the works for Femmestival.

With too many vendors, “it’s hard to do a collaboration,” Jurewicz said. “That’s part of the reason we are, at least for this year, capping it at 20 and 10, so we can have conversations with people.”

Potential food items could include banh mi sandwiches, various kinds of sweets and, as mentioned, tamales. Starting on Monday, Jan. 20, at 9 a.m., Femmestival food tickets will be for sale via an app called ticketleap.

This is all part of putting vendors and their needs first. Collecting money this way, instead of at individual booths, means the CLC can handle permitting fees.

“Food and artists have a lot of the same barriers,” she said. “So much of it is not recognizing the accessibility of events to vendors, and the communication to vendors. Organizers have to seek out people who don’t necessarily want to be found, but could benefit from an event like this.”