New brewpub going into Next Door Brewing, which had its last day Sunday

After eight years, Next Door Brewing Company on Madison's East Side will become a different brewpub. Its last day was Sunday.
The business at 2439 Atwood Ave., will reopen under new ownership as Starkweather Brewing.
Aric and Crystal Dieter started the business in 2013, bringing in Keith Symonds as brewmaster and Pepper Stebbins as general manager.
Symonds asked to be bought out after about two years, said Phil Dieter, Aric's brother, who became an owner in 2015 once the business expanded and got involved with distribution.
Stebbins stepped out a few years ago, Phil Dieter said, after suffering from corticobasal degeneration, a rare condition characterized by gradually worsening problems with movement, speech, memory and swallowing. Stebbins died in February at age 56.
Dieter said he, his brother and sister-in-law weren't actively looking to sell their Atwood location, but were approached by the group who will run Starkweather Brewing.
He said the new owners -- Thomas McVary, Peter Schroder, Tom Gosse and Michael Chronister -- had been longtime Next Door customers and were serious about starting their own brewpub.
Schroder is Starkweather's brewmaster and was previously brewmaster at One Barrel Brewing, Dieter said.
He said the new owners "loved everything that we had already created. And so they kind of sought us out and said, 'You know, we want to do this. We don't want to go somewhere and start from scratch. We want everything you've already built.' "
He said he and his partners didn't want to sell their brand and the new owners wanted their own brand.
Next Door will continue to make its beer in Potosi through a partnership with Potosi Brewing, 90 miles west of Madison in Grant County.
In December 2015, Next Door started to distribute its beers in the Madison area. Dieter said its products are available at about 300 bars, restaurants, grocery stores and liquor stores across southern Wisconsin.
Dieter said they produce beer in 120 barrel batches, and put out between 1,000 to 1500 barrels a year.
In the past year, the Atwood brewpub and restaurant had tripled its outdoor seating to 50. It also offered curbside to-go orders and food delivery through third-party services.
Next Door had 16 craft beers on tap, ranging from its core beers to seasonal and collaborative offerings.
"It's always been just about creating a great experience for our customers," Dieter said. "We've never really been the people to want to be in the limelight. Even through this last weekend, it's all about just still trying to make a great experience and that'll continue. We'll just be doing it with distribution only."