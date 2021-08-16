New brewpub going into Next Door Brewing, which had its last day Sunday

He said the new owners "loved everything that we had already created. And so they kind of sought us out and said, 'You know, we want to do this. We don't want to go somewhere and start from scratch. We want everything you've already built.' "

He said he and his partners didn't want to sell their brand and the new owners wanted their own brand.

Next Door will continue to make its beer in Potosi through a partnership with Potosi Brewing, 90 miles west of Madison in Grant County.

In December 2015, Next Door started to distribute its beers in the Madison area. Dieter said its products are available at about 300 bars, restaurants, grocery stores and liquor stores across southern Wisconsin.

Dieter said they produce beer in 120 barrel batches, and put out between 1,000 to 1500 barrels a year.

In the past year, the Atwood brewpub and restaurant had tripled its outdoor seating to 50. It also offered curbside to-go orders and food delivery through third-party services.

Next Door had 16 craft beers on tap, ranging from its core beers to seasonal and collaborative offerings.