New brewery going into Next Door Brewing, which had its last day Sunday

There are 17 tap lines at Next Door, and McVary said he and his partners plan to have a variety of proprietary beers plus beers that are collaborations with other area breweries. They will also make their own kombucha, seltzers and sodas.

He said they're looking for an established restaurant or entrepreneurial chef to serve as a vendor for the brewery, design a menu and cook for brewery customers.

Until then, he said, Starkweather will have menus from nearby restaurants available for customers, who can have outside food delivered to the brewery.

The partners are registering as a brewery not a brewpub, McVary said, because as a brewpub they'd need to run their own kitchen and have a certain portion of their sales come from food.

McVary said former Next Door Brewing employees will be considered for jobs, but aren't being automatically carried over from the past owners.

He said he and his partners met nearby at One Barrel Brewing, where Schroder took over as brewmaster 2 1/2 years ago. McVary said Schroder has also worked at MobCraft in Milwaukee, Ooga Brewing in Beaver Dam, and CheezHead Brewing in Beloit.