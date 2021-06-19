New bar and lounge, Lush Lounge, planned for East Washington Avenue

Friends Alisa Davis and Robin Thompson have plans to open a new bar on Madison's east side, one with VIP areas, a laidback vibe and a focus on wine, beer and Cognac.

They're calling it Lush Lounge, and they hope to open at 3769 E. Washington Ave. this fall.

"It’s always been my dream to do a wine bar, and that was originally what me and her had discussed," said Davis. Davis has run a cleaning and organizing business for six years but has hospitality industry experience as well, specifically at Dublin Square Irish Pub & Eatery, Shooter's Bar and others in the La Crosse area.

The two owners have known each other for more than a decade. Thompson, who has a background in HR and marketing, has lived in Madison for seven years, while Davis and her family moved three years ago.

"We looked around and there's not a lot of lounges in Madison," Davis said. Their idea was to "do something different, that we can eventually leave to our children."