NessAlla’s next chapter: Madison-based kombucha moves ahead with new owners

With few exceptions, the timing of the pandemic wasn’t good for anyone. But it was particularly bad for NessAlla, Madison-based makers of craft kombucha, which had just moved into a new brewery in Garver Feed Mill.

As bars and restaurants closed their dining rooms, “our sales plummeted while our overhead did not,” said Alla Tsypin, who founded the company with Vanessa Tortolano in 2008.

NessAlla got Paycheck Protection funds but no break on the rent from Garver. Business immediately dropped by 40 percent. Suddenly what used to be the busy season — spring and summer — was slower than December.

“We knew at that point, we either shut the business down or we figure out a way to keep it going, keep it alive,” Tsypin said. “Chapter 11 seemed like the way to go to restructure and try to find new buyers.”

On July 7, 2020, NessAlla declared bankruptcy. Almost six months later, on Jan. 28, NessAlla announced on Instagram that they’d found a team in Sun Prairie to take their kombucha to the next chapter.