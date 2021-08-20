Monticello community kitchen to launch farm-to-doorstep meal delivery

In early 2020, Gov. Tony Evers created a commission to investigate ways to invigorate rural Wisconsin. The Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity returned in December with a report that, among other findings, identified a need to help farmers “reach new markets and diversify revenue.”
By then, the average consumer had already witnessed firsthand the fragility of our national food supply chain. It only took a couple weeks of pandemic shut downs last spring for the system to nearly collapse. Ransacked grocery shelves stayed empty even as dairies were forced to dump thousands of gallons of milk and large-scale farm operators plowed under acres of onions and potatoes left on the field to rot.
The disruption didn't surprise anyone who farms or studies agriculture. As the commission’s report dispassionately put it, “Decades of consolidation in all agriculture worldwide has both reduced the diversification of the state’s individual agriculture enterprises and increased its exposure to volatile commodity markets.”
Demand for local food shot up early in the pandemic, a boon for small-scale farmers. But even on a local scale, farmers see instability and inefficiency in the current systems for getting food to consumers, especially farmers' markets and farm-to-table restaurants.
"You hear a lot about burnout. Well, we're going to burn out local food producers real quick," said FL Morris, a Green County farmer.
In response, Morris helped co-found a cooperative of farmers and chefs in south central Wisconsin. Community Kitchen Co-op’s business model is intended to fix broken links in the local food supply chain.
The cooperative, several years in the planning, was bolstered this summer by a start-up grant informed by the Blue Ribbon Commission report.
Supper subscription
Community Kitchen Co-op, based out of a storefront on Main Street in Monticello, is already taking orders for meal deliveries starting in October, with a 20-mile radius that includes much of Madison. Like boxes of produce purchased through a community supported agriculture (CSA) share, meals can also be picked up at drop-off points.
The service works as a subscription: $165 buys two fully prepared meals for two people every week for a month, with more grocery add-ons available, including eggs, coffee and desserts. There’s a gluten-free option for meals and pastries. The cost breaks down to about a $15 lunch for two and a $26 dinner for two.
The model is not dissimilar to the meal kits at Pasture and Plenty, which offers weekly subscriptions including a cook kit, a freezer meal and a ready to eat meal. Isthmus Eats sells “farm to home” meal kits, which require assembly (like a local Blue Apron).
Morris said the co-op brings together two groups that typically have “communication issues” — chefs and food producers.
Without an existing marketing channel to plug into, restaurants sourcing local ingredients face the “pain in the butt” process of juggling separate invoices and delivery dates with each producer, she said. Meanwhile, producers have to sell relatively small amounts of product at wholesale prices and schlep to each client kitchen.
“We’d like to take the burden of marketing produce off farmers ... and move that burden of marketing to our workers,” she said. In addition to the producer members, Community Kitchen Co-op has worker members who cook, bake, deliver, track sales, promote the business and keep the books. The goal is to ensure at least a $15 hourly wage for all.
“Our co-op is unique. It is the first cooperative in Wisconsin that would be considered a multi-stakeholder co-op in a food system,” Morris said.
‘This is what our planet needs’
Community Kitchen Co-op got a boost in June with a $48,900 Capacity Building Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). With matching and in-kind donations attached to the grant, it amounts to about $55,000 in startup funding.
Marcy West, director of WEDC's Office of Rural Prosperity, praised the Co-op as a local alternative to "people getting meals delivered to their door from miles and miles away." She said she hopes her office can "do the matchmaking" to help replicate similar business models elsewhere in the state.
The grant was a "godsend," said Dela Ends, a cook, farmer and president of the Co-op board.
Half the grant money is going toward the upfront cost of preserving produce, since Community Kitchen Co-op plans to deliver meals year-round. The staff has a weekly "preserv-athon" to wash, chop, blanche and freeze hundreds of pounds of produce for winter, Ends said.
The rest of the grant is going toward finding a workable model for reusable packaging, starting with returnable glass jars.
"We have to flip upside-down on its head this concept of convenience," said Morris. "Yes, it's less convenient to have to track a jar and return it, but this is what our planet needs."
The menu will be farmer-driven and tend toward hearty staples like stews, salads, quiches, pot pies and stir frys, Ends said.
"The farmers will say, 'This is what we have,' and then the kitchen will figure out how to make it work. But it'll be yummy, I promise," said Ends, who has farmed near Brodhead since the '90s. "I've been growing vegetables for so many years, I know how to cook anything you throw at me."
Green County is fertile ground for a startup like Community Kitchen Co-op, with strong support from the county development agency, the Wisconsin Farmers Union and a growing network of farmers who call themselves Soil Sisters.
"Most of us are Soil Sisters. It's a group of people that gets stuff done. It's not really an organization, it's just a bunch of women. But we've been gathering for over a decade," Ends said.
Community Kitchen Co-op is a "response to a global food system that has not served anyone," Morris said.
"Farmers are fiercely independent, so coming together in a co-op is a way to support each other," Ends said. Plus, instead of "millions of dollars leaving our communities and never coming back," the co-op model keeps the dollars local, going "around and around and around."
"Honestly what we're doing is reinventing the food systems that were in place 100 years ago," Morris said. "That's really the simplicity of our model."
