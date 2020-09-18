Monona Bank reinvents its rotunda with a new café

At a historic bank on Atwood Avenue, tellers’ windows have made way for espresso machines, high-top tables and Russian-style dumplings.
Monona Bank, a community bank with nine locations in the Madison area, has undergone a renovation at 1965 Atwood Ave. that it has been working on for years.
With a diminishing call for onsite banking, the bank’s spacious lobby with its domed rotunda ceiling was underused. When neighbors stopped in, they’d comment on it, and sometimes ask to use the space for their own meetings. Bank leaders saw an opportunity.
“At one time there were 17 teller windows inside the lobby,” said Paul Hoffmann, president and CEO of Monona Bank. “It was very busy. They kind of used to consider themselves the pride of the east side.
“Since we didn’t need that much space for the bank any longer, we wanted to do some kind of coffee shop.”
Rejecting the idea of a chain like Starbucks or Peet’s Coffee, Monona Bank went looking for a local tenant. Paul and Kim Schwoerer, owners of Oasis Cafe in Fitchburg and Paul’s Pel’meni downtown, were a natural fit for the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood.
The café is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays serving pastries from Batch Bakehouse and Madison Sourdough as well as Rusty Dog Coffee, roasted on the east side of Madison. They have tentative plans to serve dumplings at lunch starting the week of Sept. 21 and may eventually open on weekends.
Those dumplings already have neighbors buzzing.
“I get more comments about (the pel’meni) than anything. They’re so excited,” said Mark Schellpfeffer, Monona Bank’s senior vice president of marketing. Locals “don’t have to go downtown anymore, they can buy his stuff in the neighborhood and walk to it.”
Working in the round
The Greek Revival-style, column-fronted building in Schenk’s Corners has been a bank for nearly a century. Designed by Frank Riley and built in 1923, it was a Security State Bank, a Marine Bank, Bank One and Chase Bank.
In 2014, Monona Bank moved in. It later took over the lease of the 9,350 square foot space from SARA Investment Real Estate. It was clear, Hoffmann said, that the space wasn’t being used to its fullest potential.
“We needed to re-imagine how banking could be done,” Hoffmann said. “We wanted to make it as accessible and as interactive as we can for people.”
The café became one element of a $1 million renovation designed by Melissa Destree and Jeremy Cynkar of Destree Design Architects.
They uncovered and polished the original terrazzo floor, and put a conference room into a former bank vault. Hoffmann worried dark navy on the walls would make the space too cavelike, but was delighted to find the shade gave the space a “comfortable elegance.”
“I loved the fact that they tried to respect the historical elements that we knew were there, or even uncovered as part of our remodel, and incorporate them back into the space,” Hoffmann said. “We took the marble we could save and put it in places we could use it.”
As historical elements re-emerged, designers portioned out the space into meeting and conference rooms with whiteboards and wi-fi. They even added a podcasting studio.
When it becomes safe to do so, those rooms will be available for members to reserve (likely for free). The general public can reserve them too, for a nominal fee or refundable deposit. Everyone will use a scheduling app called Skedda.
Adding a small cost, Schellpfeffer added, is simply an investment to ensure that people don’t reserve a room for an entire day “just in case” and then leave it empty.
These plans, of course, have been affected by COVID-19. This Monona Bank branch location isn’t physically open, and neither are the new conference rooms.
The café and more open workspace are both open. The chairs in the archival photos (shown here) will be spaced further apart until the coronavirus is no longer a daily health threat.
Still, Schellpfeffer said they are already starting to get inquiries.
“There are a lot of work at home people in the neighborhood, even prior to COVID, who were asking to use our space for off-site meetings,” Schellpfeffer said. He envisions the rotunda and its adjacent rooms as “an incubator space for people that want to work at home but aren’t big enough to have an office yet.”
Monona Bank will post updates on its website and Facebook page as the space fully opens up.
“There’s all sorts of space out front. Anyone can come any time to work, to get out of their house or their apartment,” Schllpfeffer said. “There’s tables and a printer there, and free wi-fi. And that’s just open to anybody anytime.”
