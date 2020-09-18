Monona Bank reinvents its rotunda with a new café

“I loved the fact that they tried to respect the historical elements that we knew were there, or even uncovered as part of our remodel, and incorporate them back into the space,” Hoffmann said. “We took the marble we could save and put it in places we could use it.”

As historical elements re-emerged, designers portioned out the space into meeting and conference rooms with whiteboards and wi-fi. They even added a podcasting studio.

When it becomes safe to do so, those rooms will be available for members to reserve (likely for free). The general public can reserve them too, for a nominal fee or refundable deposit. Everyone will use a scheduling app called Skedda.

Adding a small cost, Schellpfeffer added, is simply an investment to ensure that people don’t reserve a room for an entire day “just in case” and then leave it empty.

These plans, of course, have been affected by COVID-19. This Monona Bank branch location isn’t physically open, and neither are the new conference rooms.

The café and more open workspace are both open. The chairs in the archival photos (shown here) will be spaced further apart until the coronavirus is no longer a daily health threat.