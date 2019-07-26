Last week, the Modern Candy Company launched its first CBD candies online to consumers in the Madison area and beyond. Quince and Apple founders Matt and Clare Stoner Fehsenfeld started Modern Candy Co. and are excited about their new candies.
“We have been making preserves for 10 years now, but I have always had a passion for making all natural candies,” said Matt Stoner Fehsenfeld. “Once I saw the CBD market taking off I knew this was our opportunity.”
Matt Stoner Fehsenfeld started making candies at home as a hobby, coming up with tasty berry and citrus flavors. This led him to create a pâte de fruit that comes in five different flavors: mandarin orange, mango chili, mango lime, pink grapefruit and raspberry.
“Our pâte de fruit is a traditional soft French candy that is made with fruit flavor puree and pectin instead of gelatin, which makes this product vegan,” said Stoner Fehsenfeld.
Each piece of candy includes 20 mg of CBD. Customers can order a four piece ($9.99), eight piece ($18.99) or 12-piece package ($27.99).
The process of making one batch of the pâte de fruit has many components to ensure each candy is filled with fruit flavors. Stoner Fehsenfeld starts with creating the fruit flavor puree, and then pours the liquid into molds to let dry for 30 to 40 minutes. Once the molds finish cooling at room temperature for a day, each batch is coated for packaging.
“It took us over six months to come up with a quality product,” said Stoner Fehsenfeld. "That included a lot of trial and error to find the perfect way to create these candies."
Cannabidiol, or CBD, comes from hemp and is commonly used medicinally for stress, anxiety and chronic pain. The 2018 Farm Bill reclassified hemp and made it an agricultural crop, rather than a quasi-controlled substance.
According to state regulators, for products made and sold in Wisconsin it is legal to add CBD to food and beverages if the supplement contains less than .3% THC. Local restaurants have embraced this, adding it to soft serve, beer and smoothies. Modern Candy Company's products, Stoner Fehsenfeld said, are technically supplements, currently using CBD from a purveyor in Colorado.
Yet the FDA is still investigating CBD as a drug, which means using CBD from another state in a product to be sold in Wisconsin is still not legal. Stoner Fehsenfeld plans to shift to using hemp grown on Wisconsin farms following this year's harvest. In the meantime, consequences for Modern Candy Co. are unlikely.
"Based on FDA regulations it’s not legal for them to sell it right now," said Leeann Duwe, public information officer at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). "The FDA is issuing letters to companies producing products with false advertising for CBD.
"If there’s a food safety concern that’s when there would be somebody intervening. But we're not going after (products) just because there’s CBD. Only if there’s a food safety concern would we investigate."
The problem should resolve on its own when Modern Candy begins using Wisconsin’s own CBD.
“This year, a lot of farms received a permit to grow industrial hemp," Stoner Fehsenfeld said. "We are just waiting for the harvest to happen and then we will be able to get all of our hemp from local farmers.”
Anna Thomas Bates from Landmark Creamery is helping with sales and Sarah Woolworth from Wisconsin from Scratch is doing product development for both Quince and Apple and Modern Candy Company, which are separate businesses. Modern Candy is currently only online but Stoner Fehsenfeld hopes to have their product in stores in the coming weeks.