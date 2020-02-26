Mint Mark's Sean Pharr is a semifinalist for James Beard's Best Chef: Midwest 2020

The sole Madison chef to make the James Beard Awards "long list" of semifinalists in 2020 is Sean Pharr, chef/owner of Mint Mark on Madison's east side. Pharr is a semifinalist for Best Chef: Midwest.

"I'm insanely surprised," Pharr said. "This isn't anything that's on my radar. I'm incredibly honored to be among the people they selected."

Pharr returned to Madison and opened Mint Mark in 2017 in the former location of the Mermaid Cafe. Previous credits include The Bristol (executive chef), Balena, Formento's, Tru and NoMI, all in Chicago. Previously in Madison he worked at Harvest.

At Mint Mark, Pharr oversees a constantly changing list of small plates influenced by season and his Midwestern heritage as well as classical techniques. Recurring dishes include pierogi, sausages, bright and hearty winter salads, a flaky biscuit with honey and roasted cauliflower with bagna cauda.

Pharr runs Mint Mark with business partner Chad Vogel of the Robin Room and, for weekend brunches and Friday martini lunches, Kyle and Gwen Johnson of Johnson Public House and Kin-Kin Coffee.

"The goal is just making sure Mint Mark constantly serves delicious food and taking care of my team," Pharr said. "It's nice to have validation for the team, that they're doing the right thing."