Milk Street Kitchen offers solutions for burned-out cooks and mixologists

In the last year, we’ve gotten over the startup phase and seen response double or triple. The TV show, the radio show, the magazine, social media — people now have accepted the concept that yeah, you can go buy good oyster sauce, pomegranate molasses. You can have a spice cabinet with more than the eight things your mother had.

Cooking at home in America, everyone has gotten over that fence. We’re in the right place at the right time with what we’re offering, taking the mystery out of cooking the way other people cook in the world. Home cooking in Thailand is not weird, it’s every day.

Milk Street Magazine includes stories from all over the world. How have you been working during the pandemic?

Hirsch: It’s been a struggle. We had to figure out how do we tell stories of people around the world without going around the world?

We have contacts all over the place, so we have put boots on the ground all over the world the last five years. That has served us well going into this situation. We did a test run of what I was calling a virtual travel story in Amalfi. My photographer, who’s based in Rome, was able to set up an opportunity to meet with a family that runs a lemon farm up on a hillside.