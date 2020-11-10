Milk Street Kitchen offers solutions for burned-out cooks and mixologists

Back in March, everyone seemed to be getting reacquainted with their kitchens, rediscovering untouched corners of the pantry and nurturing sourdough starters.
A few months later food writer Mark Bittman noted optimistically that, because more folks were cooking, “inevitably, some percentage of people will find out they like it. Once you like it, it’s a lifetime thing. My guess is, we’ll see more cooks.”
Eight months in, even the most enthusiastic cook could use a break from routine. Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Kitchen — a TV show, podcast, magazine, cookbook producer and school — is perfectly poised to meet that need.
“Cookish,” published in mid-October, is the third in a series of big flavor/quick technique cookbooks from the Boston-based test kitchen. Author Christopher Kimball founded Milk Street Kitchen after leaving America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Illustrated in 2015.
Kimball’s longtime colleague, Milk Street editorial director J.M. Hirsch, released a book just a few weeks later with the same publisher (Voracious, a new imprint of Little, Brown). “Shake Strain Done: Craft Cocktails at Home” is full of strong drinks made with pantry ingredients like hot sauce, vanilla extract, strawberry jam and pomegranate molasses.
When they can, the two men are “touring” their books together (virtually, given the pandemic). This Wednesday, they’re doing a free cooking demo hosted by the downtown bookstore A Room of One’s Own, which is currently open for shipped online orders only.
Kimball and Hirsch hopped on a video call recently to talk about the virtues of fast cooking, how they’re reporting travel stories without leaving home, and a shortcut to finding your next favorite cocktail.
Several of Milk Street’s recent cookbooks, including “Milk Street: Tuesday Nights” and “The New Rules,” emphasize strong flavors and minimal cooking time. Can you talk about how that philosophy came about?
Kimball: Jason (J.M.) and I grew up and trained in French cooking, which is taking fairly bland ingredients — good ingredients, fish, meat, root vegetables — and then using time, technique and heat to slowly develop flavor.
But if you look at “Mastering the Art (of French Cooking),” there are almost no spices. Herbs are in tablespoons, not handfuls. There are no fermented sauces, there are no chilies.
If you start with big flavors you end up with big flavors pretty easily. You don’t have to go through a lot of work to get there.
I do a demo for the bookstores tour where you start by making caramel sauce, which is something Jason had cooked in Vietnam. It’s kind of bitter because you cook it way down so it’s dark, and you add fish sauce, shallots and chilies and ginger. Then you add shrimp and cook it for a couple minutes. So it’s an eight-minute recipe but with all those ingredients, eight minutes is plenty of time to get to big flavor.
It’s not that French cooking is bad or New England cooking is bad. It’s a different philosophy.
You’ve made a point with Milk Street to focus on cuisines beyond Europe, and in many cases adapt Asian, African and South American dishes for home cooks in the U.S. who may not have heard of them before. The right tone can be challenging to strike. How did you develop that?
Kimball: Five years ago when I started this, it was a big bet. My whole life, we’d ask people what they wanted and we’d give it to them. I got sick of that, because my cooking had changed.
We took a leap of faith, having to explain to people why they should change the way they cook, which is a fairly high hurdle. You’re selling them something you have to convince them they want. The restaurant business had done this years ago, and social media had done this years ago. The only place it hasn’t happened was with home cooks.
The last six months we’re doubling down. How many times can you take a half-defrosted chicken and throw it in the oven at 375 (degrees) for an hour? You’re going to have to vary it up.
Secondly, the cooking itself isn’t the problem. It’s mixing ingredients in the right way. That’s easier for people to do than Jacques Pepin going to Lyon at 14 and working a stage (internship), to get to a point 10 years later where he could be a cook.
In the last year, we’ve gotten over the startup phase and seen response double or triple. The TV show, the radio show, the magazine, social media — people now have accepted the concept that yeah, you can go buy good oyster sauce, pomegranate molasses. You can have a spice cabinet with more than the eight things your mother had.
Cooking at home in America, everyone has gotten over that fence. We’re in the right place at the right time with what we’re offering, taking the mystery out of cooking the way other people cook in the world. Home cooking in Thailand is not weird, it’s every day.
Milk Street Magazine includes stories from all over the world. How have you been working during the pandemic?
Hirsch: It’s been a struggle. We had to figure out how do we tell stories of people around the world without going around the world?
We have contacts all over the place, so we have put boots on the ground all over the world the last five years. That has served us well going into this situation. We did a test run of what I was calling a virtual travel story in Amalfi. My photographer, who’s based in Rome, was able to set up an opportunity to meet with a family that runs a lemon farm up on a hillside.
They were willing to give us a tour, cook with us. And my photographer went and did his job, and he brought an assistant who essentially held me on an iPhone. And it worked perfectly! I was able to interact with the farmer and his wife. They were able to demonstrate the cooking, and I could ask questions freely. It was more difficult than if was standing there and enjoying myself. It was actually very tiresome. But it was fascinating and it worked, that was the important thing .
J.M., you have some unusual ingredients going on in the cocktails in your book, like fennel seed, Greek yogurt and white miso. How far can you push in a book like this?
Hirsch: To me, the problem with professional mixology is that it uses techniques and ingredients and liquors that aren’t accessible to most of us. But one thing they do really well is use unanticipated flavors and ingredients, many of which we have at home but don’t think to draw on. I wanted to take inspiration from that.
One of the easiest ways to elevate a homemade cocktail … the spice cabinet is a treasure trove. Cumin seeds, sesame seeds, allspice, nutmeg, cardamom, all make amazing cocktails. Even black peppercorns. When you package it in an otherwise accessible recipe — no crazy ingredients beyond, say, avocado, no crazy techniques, no wacky equipment — you can push the envelope a bit more.
Adding a few grains of salt is a simple way to change and improve your cocktails without any real effort. There are all these simple things we can adopt to transform a basic cocktail.
I enjoyed how each cocktail had modifiers, kind of like clues or shortcuts.
I wanted this book to be anti-pro. It was important to me the book be accessible. The problem with most cocktail recipes and even cocktail menus is you look at them and have no idea what’s in the glass.
If you see an item on the menu and it contains crème de violette and Benedictine and burdock root bitters, you have no idea what that tastes like. I wanted to craft language you could taste. I followed the spectrum of primary characteristics that most cocktails fall into.
You start with refreshing and sweet and creamy, and you graduate into spicy and bitter, and you finish off with warm and strong. I wanted each cocktail to have some of these characteristics, so you could navigate the book. Not only is it a good way to figure out what a cocktail is going to taste like, it’s an easy way for you to find things you might not have otherwise considered trying.
If you know you like a refreshing, sweet and sour cocktail, you might be willing to try one that’s refreshing, sweet and a little bit bitter. It’s a similar flavor profile.
