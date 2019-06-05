As the food editor of the Cap Times, Lindsay Christians has always had questions about how a restaurant gets made. How do you design a menu? What is it like to get a building up to code? What makes a memorable logo? How do you figure out what your restaurant should sound like, or smell like, or feel like?
With Making a Restaurant, a new mini-series of the Corner Table, Lindsay is getting some answers.
Making a Restaurant will feature interviews with experts on finance, design, menu creation, architecture and all the other things restaurateurs need to think about when turning their idea into a brick-and-mortar reality.
On today's episode, Lindsay's guest is Brandon Bay, an instructor at Madison College who teaches aspiring restaurateurs and food truck operators about menu planning. He talks with Lindsay about what the goals of a menu should be, the how community and demography becomes a factor when it comes to menu and concept design, how a menu serves as a marketing tool, and the trends that Bay sees among young would-be restaurateurs or food truck operators.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
Other Cap Times podcasts include Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues, the local government podcast Madsplainers, Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series The Cost of Opportunity about student loan debt and ongoing Cap Times Talks.