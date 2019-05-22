As the food editor of the Cap Times, Lindsay Christians has always had questions about how a restaurant gets made. How do you design a menu? What is it like to get a building up to code? What makes a memorable logo? How do you figure out what your restaurant should sound like, or smell like, or feel like?
With Making a Restaurant, a new mini-series of the Corner Table, Lindsay is getting some answers.
Making a Restaurant will feature interviews with experts on finance, design, menu creation, architecture and all the other things restaurateurs need to think about when turning their idea into a brick-and-mortar reality.
On today's episode, Lindsay's guest is Tera Johnson, a food entrepreneur and founder of the Food Finance Institute. Years after founding the successful supplement business Tera's Whey, Johnson makes a living advising aspiring restaurateurs on how to manage and raise the money behind their food enterprise, through boot camps, consulting and her podcast Edible-Alpha. Johnson talks with Lindsay about her own history as an entrepreneur, where the money needed to open a new restaurant comes from, and what it's like to teach someone who has devoted their life to food or drink about finance.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
