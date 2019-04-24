As the food editor of the Cap Times, Lindsay Christians has always had questions about how a restaurant gets made. How do you design a menu? What is it like to get a building up to code? What makes a memorable logo? How do you figure out what your restaurant should sound like, or smell like, or feel like?
With Making a Restaurant, a new mini-series of the Corner Table, Lindsay is getting some answers.
Making a Restaurant will feature interviews with experts on finance, design, menu creation, architecture and all the other things restaurateurs need to think about when turning their idea into a brick-and-mortar reality.
On today's episode, Lindsay talks with Cricket Redman, founder of Cricket Design Works, about the design choices behind the creation of a restaurant. From Ancora to Sardine, Redman has helped some of Madison's most popular spots develop a visual language to define their identity -- a language that informs everything from signage, to the layout of the menu, to carvings on chairs, even to the way a building looks as you drive by it.
In their conversation, Lindsay and Cricket talk about the collaborative process of figuring out a design, the risks involved in rebranding an old business, and ongoing trends in the industry.
