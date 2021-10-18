Make it like Manna: Cookbook captures bygone Madison café

If Pratzel was going to put in one, Allen advised, she might as well put in the other.

“It’s so many words to say the technique of that,” Pratzel said. “I wanted to make it clear enough for anybody who wants to try it.”

After Manna closed, Pratzel was aware of the urgency behind her project. She worked fast to produce and print the book with Little Creek Press, a small publisher in Mineral Point.

A book launch at Goodman Community Center next week is at capacity, but the book will be available in local stores and online at littlecreekpress.com ($32).

Pratzel hopes the book will be “a way to soften the blow of the closing.”

“I’m happy with how it turned out,” she said. “I think people who really want the recipes are going to be happy. ... I felt the need to return the food, and hopefully some of the memories, because of the community that loved it.”

