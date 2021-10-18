Make it like Manna: Cookbook captures bygone Madison café

If you have to endure a pandemic, write a cookbook.
That’s the friendly advice in Barb Pratzel’s “prelude to the recipes” in her new “Manna Café and Bakery Cookbook,” set to be released on Oct. 21.
After 15 years of making oatcakes and quiche on Madison’s north side, Manna Café announced that it would close in the summer of 2020. This was partly the upheaval of the pandemic, but even before, Barb and Mike Pratzel had started looking for someone else internally to take the reins of their popular breakfast spot at 611 N. Sherman Ave. (now an Ancora Cafe).
“When the pandemic hit, it was obvious to us,” Barb Pratzel said. “We were retirement age. We didn’t have the forward energy it would take to pull Manna through such a big unknown. It would have meant draining our retirement savings.”
Every couple of weeks, the Pratzels met with Manna Café staff. What were they comfortable with? Did they feel safe coming back? Meanwhile, federal money was running out and the café’s lease renewal was approaching.
On June 11, the Pratzels posted publicly on Facebook: Manna would close in two weeks.
“It sounds like an easy decision,” Pratzel said. It wasn’t. “We knew we needed to close the business, but it was a hard thing for the community. It devastated so many people.”
Hundreds of heartfelt comments revealed to Pratzel, a former scientific writer with a journalism degree, her next steps. People shared their memories of bar mitvahs, weddings, weekend brunches at Manna. And they asked for just a little bit more.
“Please share the oatmeal pancake recipe!” wrote one fan. “I don’t know if I can live without them!”
“I hope you share your amazing recipes,” wrote another.
“What people really wanted was recipes,” said Pratzel, who took to the idea quickly. “What I wanted to do was write narratively. The recipes were almost secondary to what I wanted to do, but primary to everybody else.”
She decided to blend the two. “Manna Café and Bakery Cookbook” is one part memoir, followed by a practical, home cook-friendly instructions on how to make Manna favorites. It’s all illustrated by photos, so regulars will never forget those cute little wooden kitties and friendly faces behind the counter.
Collins House cooking
Suddenly retired in a world that had largely ceased to travel and socialize, Pratzel began work on the book in earnest last fall. She hired Michelle Wildgen, a local editor, educator and novelist, as a freelance editor. As a recipe consultant she hired Terese Allen, author of books like “The Flavor of Wisconsin” and “Cafe Wisconsin Cookbook.”
“They helped me turn this into a book that made sense,” Pratzel said. “I could craft a sentence but not a chronology. And I could read and make a recipe and interpret it, but I couldn’t make one perfect for somebody else.
“I learned so much, so fast.”
In “Manna Café and Bakery Cookbook,” Pratzel tells the story of The Collins House, the bed and breakfast/catering company she and Mike ran for 20 years, from 1985 to 2005, on East Gorham Street.
Inspired by a B&B where they stayed on their honeymoon, the Pratzels made Collins House special with egg scrambles, chocolate-dipped cookies (mint melts, pg. 298) and iconic oatmeal pancakes.
Barb and Mike are Jewish, and though Manna wasn’t kosher, “there was a Jewish component to our business,” Barb said. Recipes in the book include challah, schmaltz (chicken fat), matzo ball soup, latkes and beef brisket, many of them hallmarks of Manna’s “Jewish Fridays.”
“We had this Jewish flavor that was a subtle reflection of another part of us,” Pratzel said.
Sticky buns, spelled out
Pratzel worked with a team of recipe testers to make sure Manna’s recipes would work at home. She quickly learned what she could and couldn’t assume.
“I sent each recipe to two different testers,” Pratzel said. “I’d get back comments and they’d say, ‘Explain it to me like I’m a 6-year-old.’”
Many of the recipes in the book are simple, like Manna’s master scones (with apricot walnut and chocolate chip orange variations), red lentil soup and the house salad dressing, blended with fresh basil and a whole egg.
But “the cookbook is not dumbed down,” Pratzel said. Manna’s classic eggs benedict requires making a hollandaise sauce as well as poaching eggs. She breaks out the quiche into crust, custard and filling, a two-day process. (“Instead of thinking about the time involved, think about your friends,” Pratzel writes in an encouraging headnote.)
At first, Pratzel didn’t want to put the croissants in the book. The technique, which involves a yeasted dough and copious amounts of rolling and refrigerating, is time-consuming and fussy.
She did have to put the sticky bun in the book. Manna didn’t create them — also called morning buns or Brittany buns, they came from Madison’s beloved, late Ovens of Brittany. But Manna had become known for them, and sticky buns start with croissant dough.
If Pratzel was going to put in one, Allen advised, she might as well put in the other.
“It’s so many words to say the technique of that,” Pratzel said. “I wanted to make it clear enough for anybody who wants to try it.”
After Manna closed, Pratzel was aware of the urgency behind her project. She worked fast to produce and print the book with Little Creek Press, a small publisher in Mineral Point.
A book launch at Goodman Community Center next week is at capacity, but the book will be available in local stores and online at littlecreekpress.com ($32).
Pratzel hopes the book will be “a way to soften the blow of the closing.”
“I’m happy with how it turned out,” she said. “I think people who really want the recipes are going to be happy. ... I felt the need to return the food, and hopefully some of the memories, because of the community that loved it.”
