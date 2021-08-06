Madison's Black Restaurant Week celebrates resilient restaurants

Black Restaurant Week will return Aug. 8-15, featuring more restaurants, food trucks, caterers and specialty vendors than ever before.
Madison’s Black Chamber of Commerce added new activities to this year’s lineup, such as pop-up kitchen events and Black Restaurant Week Bingo. The Food Tasting Jamboree will again take place on the final day from 2-5 p.m. in the FEED Kitchens parking lot, where vendors will offer $5 samples to attendees.
“This year more than ever, we aim to celebrate their resiliency and hope our community members will keep them in mind for future dining, takeout and catering,” Camille Carter, president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, said.
Nearly 40 restaurants are participating, including returning businesses Buraka, McGee’s Kitchen and Mo’ Betta Butter Cookies. In its previous year, 30 restaurants participated.
Newcomers to the event will include the Roche’s Taste of Chicago food truck and Granny’s Kitchen. Granny’s Kitchen opened on Madison’s north side in early February out of the back of a Citgo. Owner Ondray Sellers runs the business with his partner, Mary Bridges. Before that, Bridges operated a food cart for four years.
The take-out only kitchen offers fish fillets, Chicago-style Polish (beef sausage with lots of condiments), gyro fries and their specialty, fried chicken. They serve both regular and “broaster” chicken, which is chicken fried in oil inside of a pressure cooker.
Following this year’s theme of honoring resilient businesses, Bridges plans to make the most out of the week’s festivities. Granny’s Kitchen will be returning to its days as a restaurant-on-the-go to serve chicken at the Food Tasting Jamboree.
“I’m looking forward to serving good tasting food to the community, communicating with people and just living life,” Bridges said. “I want to make other people happy.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.