Madison Taco Festival canceled following complaints of poor organization and 'slop tacos'

After hearing a litany of complaints from attendees in other cities, Breese Stevens Field has decided to cancel Madison Taco Festival scheduled for Sept. 18, organizers said Friday.

The festival was to be one of several put on around the country by a national Arizona-based company called AZ Festivals. But media reports and social media posts circulating this week documented complaints at other festivals put on by the company about poor organization, long lines and, worst of all, lousy tacos.

“Breese Stevens Field has made this decision after learning of the poor execution and customer experiences at previous Taco Festivals across the country presented by AZ Festivals,” festival organizers said in a short statement Friday. “This decision was made based on previous performance and the lack of information provided by AZ Festivals to ensure a successful event.”

The festival advertised that it would bring tacos, music and local vendors to Breese Stevens Field. A $10 ticket got a customer general-admission entry to the stadium to buy food and drink separately, while a $45 VIP ticket got the buyer two tacos, two beers and a T-shirt.

“We’re working as hard as we can to bring as many taco vendors together from the entire city for a taste of the town via TACOS!” a flyer for the event advertised.