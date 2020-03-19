Madison restaurants shift to takeout and delivery, bringing burgers, coffee to your doorstep

Alimentari by A Pig in a Fur Coat, 306 S. Brearly St. — The deli run by the team at nearby restaurant A Pig in a Fur Coat makes fresh pasta and sells sandwiches and charcuterie daily. Pig in a Fur Coat is also family meal-style fresh pasta (rigatoni or bucatini) with a choice of four sauces, including beef Bolognese and mushroom ragu. There are two kinds of lasagna for "a hungry family of four." Both of these options are available for curbside pick-up at Alimentari (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) or delivery by 4 p.m. the following day. Check Pig in a Fur Coat's Facebook, order pasta online at alimentarimadison.com or call 665-3650.

Banzo, 2105 Sherman Ave. — In addition to the usual fantastic falafel pitas, creamy hummus and shawarma, Banzo is offering new “take and bake” meals for $45, meant for three to five eaters. These kits include falafel, kebabs, chopped salad, rice and lentils, and all the condiments (tahini, yogurt dill sauce and hot sauce). Available until 7 p.m. or until they run out. Banzomadison.com; 441-2002 ext. 2