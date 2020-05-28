Madison restaurants allowed to expand outdoor dining during COVID-19 pandemic

All related fees will be suspended, Cnare said.

Some would like to see the city go further.

Desire for more

Jack Sosnowski, who co-owns Buck and Badger, 115 State St., and the Ivory Room Piano Bar, 116 W. Mifflin St., is in favor of temporarily rerouting buses to keep businesses viable. He’s been working solo at his restaurant this week to make it work. His music venue has been closed.

“I’m 100% in support” of plans to expand outdoor seating in the city, he said. “I think it needs to happen to help with social distancing on the patios. I do feel that people are going to feel more safe on the sidewalk, in cafes, on patios. The easiest fix would be to expand it onto street space.”

Sosnowski said that a lot of businesses aren’t able to open at 25% capacity, as some did this week under the city-county’s phased reopening plan. “I’m here open right now and I’m simply working just by myself. And that’s really the only way you can do it without the overhead. I really think it’s gonna make or break a lot of businesses.”