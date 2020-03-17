Madison restaurant owners grapple with COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Rost said he has recently put together a great team, and now a lot of his young employees are going home and moving in with family. “They’re going to disperse and it’s going to be hard to reassemble if this takes a couple of months, you know?”

He said he’s planning to pay some of his staff to work on remodeling or painting apartments and commercial properties he owns.

Many restaurants have pivoted to focus on take-out and delivery, but Sullivan said the idea that restaurants can survive that way is “ludicrous.” Only a restaurant already centered on take-out and delivery could make that work, he said.

Sullivan said that in the short term he intends to pay his staff as much as he can from his savings without jeopardizing his family’s economic situation. “I mean, I’m not wealthy,” he said.

Closing up

On Saturday, Deepak Shrestha closed HungryBadger Cafe, the State Street restaurant he opened 15 months ago with his wife, Archana.

They struggled for months, Shrestha said, largely because of the restaurant’s hidden second-floor location. But dealing with the extra weight of the virus forced his hand, and he negotiated a way out of his lease.