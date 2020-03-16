Madison restaurant owners grapple with coronavirus crisis

Area restaurants closed dining rooms, moved to take-out and delivery only and sent workers home Monday as the coronavirus pandemic roiled Madison's $471 million dining industry.
Without government assistance, restaurant owners say many locally-owned establishments won't make it through the COVID-19 emergency.
"If it goes six to eight weeks, you're going to see mass closures of businesses," said Hawk Sullivan, who owns Hawk's Bar & Grill on State Street and three area bars. "That's just the sad reality."
The Trump administration is recommending people avoid groups of more than 10, discretionary travel, bars, restaurants and food courts for at least 15 days.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers put in place a statewide ban Monday on gatherings of 50 or more people, as recommended by the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This follows an announcement Sunday from Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, that restricted restaurant capacity by 50 percent.
Governors in Illinois and other states have ordered all dine-in bars and restaurants closed as did mayors in New York City and Los Angeles.
Area restaurant owners have responded with closures, pleas for government assistance and new business models.
Shifting to carryout
The Food Fight restaurant group announced late Monday afternoon that it will temporarily close its 20 restaurants for dine-in service, starting Tuesday.
As other local restaurants have done, most Food Fight restaurants will shift to delivery and curbside carryout pickup service.
"This decision was incredibly difficult for us, as it has been for our peers in the industry, but we know it's the right decision to protect the health and safety of our community," the company said.
"We're calling on Tony Evers to help the restaurant workers and restaurants of Wisconsin. Dining room closures will furlough tens of thousands of employees in Wisconsin, and this is devastating," Food Fight said.
In 2018, Wisconsin’s 12,796 restaurants employed more than 212,000 and had $3.43 billion in sales, according to the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center.
With 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, Tony Evers bans gatherings of 50 or more people statewide in effort to slow virus' spread
According to 2018 Business Dynamics Research Consortium data, Madison had 442 restaurants, employing 9,116 and accounting for $471,512,000 in sales.
Struggling to stay open
Troy Rost, co-owner of 1847 at the Stamm House in Middleton, said he's struggled with how to stay open in the past few days.
Rost said he's recently put together a great team, and now a lot of his young employees are going home and moving in with family. "They're going to disperse and it's going to be hard to reassemble if this takes a couple of months, you know?"
He said he's planning to pay some of his staff to work remodeling or painting apartments and commercial properties he owns.
Many restaurants have pivoted to focus on take-out and delivery, but Sullivan said the idea that restaurants can survive that way is "ludicrous." Only a restaurant already centered on take-out and delivery could make that work, he said.
Sullivan said he knows most restaurant and bar owners can't do this, but in the short term, he intends to pay his staff as much as he can from his savings without jeopardizing his family's economic situation. "I mean, I'm not wealthy," he said.
Closing up
On Saturday, Deepak Shrestha closed HungryBadger Cafe, the State Street restaurant he opened 15 months earlier with his wife, Archana.
They struggled for months, Shrestha said, largely because of the restaurant's hidden second-floor location. But dealing with the extra weight of the virus, forced his hand and he negotiated a way out of his lease.
"I'm glad I did it early because everything is closing," he said, taking a break from cleaning out the restaurant. "We made the right choice to close early. It was a lot of struggle and lot of stress the last few months."
Unique plan
Christy McKenzie's Pasture and Plenty may be uniquely suited to ride out the storm, but will still face big obstacles.
McKenzie founded the business on Madison's Near West Side as a catering company and meal kit service in 2017. She added a full-scale restaurant in 2018, but, as of this week, suspended dine-in service.
She's turning her attention to the original meal kit side, where customers can buy frozen meals to take home.
About 180 households subscribe to Pasture & Plenty's pick-up and delivery service and she's added customers in recent days.
"We're restocking our freezer case as quickly as we can," she said, in an effort to support people who are working from home and have children home from school.
Many of her 32 full and part-time employees are college students who have returned home with the interruption of classes. Others have offered to step back their hours if they don't require the income, McKenzie said.
"The team is galvanizing, which is great," she said. "We're really lucky in a lot of ways that we have the meal kit service."
Yet, she's still taking a huge hit because 60 percent of her revenue comes from catering and onsite restaurant service.
McKenzie said she's coming up with new ways to minimize contact, while taking cleaning vigilance to a new level.
The business has had to change a lot of its patterns in the past few days, she said. "We're writing new choreography for everything we do."
High stakes
Sullivan said he has wonderful friends who keep asking what they can do to help, but he doesn't have a solution for restaurant industry workers during this crisis.
Some people can go without work or work from home for a few weeks, "they can hang on," and they will have a job to go back to, he said.
"But in the restaurant and the service industry, that's just not the case," Sullivan said. "I don't have an employer that I can go to and have a job after those weeks."