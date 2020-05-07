Madison funds send bread to pantries, help servers pay rent

Before the pandemic, most Madison area food pantries were good on bread.
“A lot of the bigger industrial bakeries put so much bread into stores, and then they’d pull them off and donate them,” said Kirk Smock, founder of ORIGIN Breads.
As people stocked up to shelter at home, pantries “were not getting donations because everything was selling in stores,” Smock said. “And bakeries were closing at a time when food was flying off the shelves.
“We wanted to get bread into the food pantries, but also keep the bakeries open and help support local farmers and millers.”
Alyssa Hartman, the Madison-based executive director of the Artisan Grain Collaborative, came up with the idea for Neighbor Loaves. Every time someone places an order online for, say, a sourdough sandwich loaf from ORIGIN or a box of breakfast pastries from Madison Sourdough Company, they also have the option to add on a “neighbor loaf” for $6.50. Those loaves get donated directly to Second Harvest Foodbank or FEED Kitchens.
“The neighbor loaf has been the single most popular item we’re selling,” said Smock, who has sold 275 of them on three-quarters of the orders he’s taken since March 28. “A lot of people that order online will buy three neighbor loaves and one loaf for themselves.”
Within a month, the Neighbor Loaves program expanded to bakeries and food pantries in four states, including Publican Quality Bread in Chicago, Three Twigs Bakery in Springfield, Illinois, and Baker’s Field Flour & Bread in Minneapolis.
All Neighbor Loaves must be made with at least 50% local stonemilled flour. Hartman estimated the bakeries collectively have distributed about 5,000 loaves.
“We put it at a reduced price,” Smock said. “We still need to have income coming in so that we can pay our rent and our bills and keep our employees, and then also pay the farmers.”
Save a restaurant
Neighbor Loaves is among many local efforts to support the people most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Food Fight Restaurant Group, Blue Plate Catering and a campaign to “Stay Home, Send Pizza!” have been working to “feed the frontlines,” delivering meals to first responders.
On April 13, Eric Farnsworth launched a GoFundMe campaign in partnership with the Madison Area Chefs Network. He called it “Help a Hero, Save a Restaurant.” Partner chefs so far include Tory Miller of L’Etoile, Graze and Estrellon, Dan Bonanno of A Pig in a Fur Coat and Dave Heide of Liliana’s in Fitchburg.
“Under normal circumstances, chefs and restaurants would jump to help anyone,” said Miller. “It’s difficult to ask a restaurant right now to donate stuff when we’re 90% down and all our staff is on furlough. We’re doing what we can with minimal staff.”
Some 300 Deja Food Group staff are furloughed, Miller said. On April 21 with the few remaining hands — they have nine full-time staff and “five or six” part timers — Miller made 100 meals for employees of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
The GoFundMe, which has raised about $8,500 of its $10,000 goal, gives people a way to donate “if you want to buy a meal for someone that’s putting their life on the line every day, and also help a restaurant,” Miller said.
Restaurants themselves are in an extremely challenging position. Miller said all three of the businesses he co-owns have qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) from the Small Business Administration.
But it’s not a great fit for restaurants, because the money must be spent within eight weeks and they won’t be able to reopen anytime soon at full capacity. If a business doesn’t use the PPP funds in two months, the money turns into a loan that has to be paid back within two years.
“It literally makes no sense to bring people back if you aren’t able to open,” Miller said. “And trying to pay back a loan while you’re at 50% of business seems impossible.”
Instead of insisting that Congress reform PPP — attempts at that recently failed, Miller said — the Independent Restaurant Coalition has been lobbying for a $120 billion restaurant stabilization fund.
“We are so used to being like, ‘Aw, shucks, it’s our passion, we’re just happy to be here and do what we love,’ employ people and make 4% maybe,” Miller said. “That can’t be our motto anymore. The biggest murmur of change is, work for your restaurant to be more profitable.
“The fact that none of us were able to pay our bills when we had to close, have anything in the bank to pay rent ... that says a lot about where we are.”
Miller said he foresees restaurants moving toward meal kits, more retail options, grab and go meals and quick serve.
“It’s heart-breaking but we’re going to fight through it,” he said. “We’re not going to sit back and wait for things to change.”
Save our staff
Out-of-work restaurant staff are set to be the beneficiaries of a fund launched in early April by the restaurant equipment and supply company Kessenich’s Limited.
“We thought, we have to do something for these people,” said Kelly Hopkins, an account executive who works on Kessenich’s marketing team.
“That’s going to be the overlooked employment sector. They don’t have much to fall back on. They depend on tips for so much of their income.”
Kessenich’s named the fund “S.O.S.” for “Save Our Staff,” and has asked employers to apply on behalf of their employees. The fund encourages levels of donation: $50 for a bartender’s utility bill, $200 for a server’s week of food, $500 toward rent or mortgage payments.
The first phase garnered more than $42,000 in donations. The Northside Planning Council, which manages FEED Kitchens, is the fund’s nonprofit partner to responsibly handle those funds.
At the start of May, S.O.S. moved into phase two, a partnership with local food businesses like JBC Coffee Roasters and Bunky’s Catering. (Listen to our interview with Teresa Pullara-Ouabel of Bunky’s on The Corner Table podcast on May 7.)
For example, a purchase of JBC’s new Local Love Blend ($15) via their website results in a 50% donation to the S.O.S. fund. For Bunky’s products, folks can purchase at the grocery store.
“It gives the public another way to help ... by enjoying local products,” said Hopkins. “We’ll have signage and stickers in stores (to say) ‘That’s an S.O.S. product’ so people know, ‘If I buy that, I’m helping.’”
Kessenich’s itself is doing all right, Hopkins said, having closed its showroom and moved to curbside pickup. The company plans to adapt to what restaurants will need to reopen, based on new safety regulations that might come.
“Quite a few restaurants have taken this downtime as an opportunity to rethink things,” Hopkins said. “Restaurant owners are saying their employees want to come back to work, but not until they feel like it’s safe.
“It’s not going to happen overnight. People have to feel safe going back to work, and they need the equipment and supplies to do it properly.”
For chefs with closed dining rooms and bakers who can’t open their doors to the public yet, initiatives like Neighbor Loaves and “Help a Hero, Save a Restaurant” keep them busy until they can reopen.
They’re also stopgap measures while restaurants lobby the federal government for support.
“Chefs are used to being the helpers,” Miller said. “Restaurants are used to being the people that show up — here’s your free food, your donation, your discounted food.
“Even once we’re able to open, everything’s going to have to be different,” he said. “My focus is being a part of the community and helping it rebuild. They’re supporting us, we’re supporting them.”
