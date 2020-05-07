Madison funds send bread to pantries, help servers pay rent

“The fact that none of us were able to pay our bills when we had to close, have anything in the bank to pay rent ... that says a lot about where we are.”

Miller said he foresees restaurants moving toward meal kits, more retail options, grab and go meals and quick serve.

“It’s heart-breaking but we’re going to fight through it,” he said. “We’re not going to sit back and wait for things to change.”

Save our staff

Out-of-work restaurant staff are set to be the beneficiaries of a fund launched in early April by the restaurant equipment and supply company Kessenich’s Limited.

“We thought, we have to do something for these people,” said Kelly Hopkins, an account executive who works on Kessenich’s marketing team.

“That’s going to be the overlooked employment sector. They don’t have much to fall back on. They depend on tips for so much of their income.”

Kessenich’s named the fund “S.O.S.” for “Save Our Staff,” and has asked employers to apply on behalf of their employees. The fund encourages levels of donation: $50 for a bartender’s utility bill, $200 for a server’s week of food, $500 toward rent or mortgage payments.