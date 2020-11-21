Madison baker takes the cake on 'Sugar Rush: Christmas'

Dustin Barman has been making detailed, many-layered cakes for family, friends and devoted clients for years.
Yet when the clock started in the studio kitchen for Netflix’s “Sugar Rush: Christmas,” all of that melted away. He stared at a cupcake recipe he knew by heart and froze.
“I’m used to working at my leisurely pace,” Barman said. “Like if I go to bed an hour later, it doesn’t matter. But as soon as the time started, oh man. It was like I had never seen a recipe before.”
Baking for his Madison-based custom cake business, DBar Bakery, and cooking under hot camera lights were wildly different (but both fun) experiences for Barman. Viewers can watch Barman and his fiancé/baking partner, Tyler Ratkowski, wrangle batters and buttercreams on the second season of “Sugar Rush: Christmas,” coming to Netflix on Friday, Nov. 27.
“We really didn’t want to go in with any stress of, like, ‘We need to perform,’” Barman said. “All we went in with was: 'We need to make it past the first round, because then I won’t feel like a failure.'
“And I don’t feel like a failure.”
Lights, camera, bake
There are currently four iterations of “Sugar Rush” to stream on Netflix: the first two seasons plus “Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet” and the first “Sugar Rush: Christmas.”
Baking shows tend to have their own recipe. “Sugar Rush” proceeds through three rounds: cupcakes, confections (cookies/tarts/etc.) and cakes. Each two-person baking team can bank extra time for the cake portion if they hustle, and one team gets chopped after each round.
“Sugar Rush” is more serious than the wackadoo comedy of “Nailed It,” with tighter time limits and more glitz than “The Great British Baking Show.” It shares a baking judge, Candace Nelson (“I’m the nice one!”), with Food Network’s 12-season “Cupcake Wars.”
There’s a conventionally attractive, non-baker host (Hunter March) and an international judge with a crisp accent (Australian pâtissier Adriano Zumbo, in the Jacques Torres role). The guest judge is generally a YouTube star, or someone like Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Nick Lachey or Fortune Feimster.
Competing on a baking show looked like fun to Barman, who taught himself to bake watching the Food Network. With DBar Bakery, he’s been making custom cakes inspired by unicorns, baseball, tacos and rainbows professionally for about three years.
“Before I knew it, it was a full-blown second full-time job,” Barman said. “I love the part of it when people come to me with some random idea, or I have to look up the cartoon because I have never heard of it. That’s what’s really fun. I get to do things that are out of the box.”
When friends encouraged him to apply to bake on television, Barman wasn’t sure he could find the time. He works full-time as a manager at Costco in Middleton. DBar is a personal side hustle. Even when a recruiter reached out, Barman thought, “this is totally made up.”
When it turned out to be legit, Barman talked Ratkowski into applying as a team. Ratkowski works in tech and is “100% supportive” of the business, Barman said, but mostly as a taste tester and packager of individual cookies and cupcakes. Baking is not his forte.
“I was like, this will never happen, I’m a little tiny home baker from Madison,” Barman said. But after multiple Skype calls and interviews, the couple got the news: they’d made it on the show. Two weeks before filming in February 2020, they received word about their flight to Los Angeles.
They were allowed to announce their appearance publicly a few weeks ago.
“Our friends are so excited,” Barman said. “It feels like it was so long ago that all this took place, but reliving it now is so much fun.”
Behind the scenes
In “Sugar Rush,” there’s a moment after the bakers receive a challenge — make a cupcake inspired by a holiday cocktail, decorate a cake to look like a Christmas tree — where the teams huddle together and strategize. If this doesn’t look entirely spontaneous, that is because it’s not.
“They do give you a little bit of heads up,” Barman said. “They give you a rough outline of what the themes will be for the rounds, mostly because they want to be able to make sure they have the ingredients that you need, and approve the recipes to make sure you’re not making the exact same thing the other teams are planning on making.
“But as soon as that time starts, boom! It’s go time. The clock keeps going when they’re talking, or they’re reshooting something. The clock does not stop.”
Amid the “mad chaos” of shooting, Barman told himself to stop and breathe, calm down, “get everybody else out of (his) head.” The crew was present and supportive, he said, “constantly asking, 'What can we get for you? Do you need anything? Do you need a water, do you need to go to the bathroom?'”
“The full day before filming, you meet with culinary and arts department, making sure that you’re set up to succeed and have your bakery look great,” Barman said. “They want to make great TV. So they’ll tell you, ‘Hey, can you explain what you’re doing?’ Or, ‘Can you yell over to the other team?’ And I’m like, ‘Not really, I’m in the middle of counting cups of flour.’”
Barman was glad to meet the other competitors, who shared a ride from the airport. They were more established than Barman was, but he and Ratkowski decided they didn’t need to win to consider the trip a success. (Barman wasn’t permitted to share how well he did on the show before it aired.)
“We went into it and got out exactly what we wanted, which was to have a great time,” Barman said. “I think if we can inspire people to goof around in the kitchen, that would be awesome.”
Even before the show goes live, Barman has been getting more cake orders. On Nov. 10, he went on WMTV/ channel 15 live from his kitchen and showed off a chocolate Oreo espresso cake, which has become a popular choice. People love his lemon raspberry cake, which is a hit at weddings, and lemon rosemary shortbread.
“The challenging part is just being a home baker,” Barman said. “I work 45-plus hours a week at my day job and then I come home and bake at home. ... November is pretty booked, but December is open. I do love extra notice.
“I have to spread it out a little bit,” he added. “I still gotta have my Friday nights free for the ‘Great British Baking Show.’”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!