Madison baker takes the cake on 'Sugar Rush: Christmas'

Amid the “mad chaos” of shooting, Barman told himself to stop and breathe, calm down, “get everybody else out of (his) head.” The crew was present and supportive, he said, “constantly asking, 'What can we get for you? Do you need anything? Do you need a water, do you need to go to the bathroom?'”

“The full day before filming, you meet with culinary and arts department, making sure that you’re set up to succeed and have your bakery look great,” Barman said. “They want to make great TV. So they’ll tell you, ‘Hey, can you explain what you’re doing?’ Or, ‘Can you yell over to the other team?’ And I’m like, ‘Not really, I’m in the middle of counting cups of flour.’”

Barman was glad to meet the other competitors, who shared a ride from the airport. They were more established than Barman was, but he and Ratkowski decided they didn’t need to win to consider the trip a success. (Barman wasn’t permitted to share how well he did on the show before it aired.)

“We went into it and got out exactly what we wanted, which was to have a great time,” Barman said. “I think if we can inspire people to goof around in the kitchen, that would be awesome.”