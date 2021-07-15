Madison-area food businesses get $93 million from federal revitalization fund

Awa Sibi finished decking out her food cart in 2019, ready to take her West African catering business Les Délices De Awa to the streets of downtown Madison early the following year. The cart was just one of the many investments she’d made in her business, believing that any entrepreneur must spend money to make money.

“When you start a business, that’s what you do: You invest everything you make,” Sibi said.

In 2020, Sibi figured, she could get a food cart license and begin selling stews, meat pies and juices to office workers and others downtown.

“Frankly, it was going to be a great year because I had my work lined up, and then none of it happened,” Sibi said. The pandemic took hold and the city stopped issuing new food cart permits. Today, the cart is still waiting in the parking lot outside Sibi’s Waunakee home.

“The cart was parked the whole time. And this year again, it’s parked, because so much happened,” Sibi said. “It just was hard for me to get back on my feet.”