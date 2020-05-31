Let's Get Takeout: New restaurant Fairchild boxes up brunch

Fast forward to the end of May, and Nagano and Kroeger are still working long hours and cooking together. They’re down to just the two of them, in masks, in their new kitchen, with most of the staff laid off and just a few front-of-house employees to assist with takeout.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“It’s hot, and it’s challenging, when you try to taste something and put your mask back on,” Nagano said. “But you get used to it.”

“In one way it’s given us some time to get a lot of other things done, figure out the working of the business,” Kroeger added. “We know what we need to do now, what we can do, what’s going to work.”

On Fairchild’s original menu, the one they’ll likely return to, there was a section of “snacks,” like fried olives, deviled eggs and potato/black garlic croquettes. March entrees featured red snapper with cauliflower and bagna cauda (an anchovy-garlic sauce), cassoulet and rib-eye steak. They made fresh pasta and hearty sides, like potato gratin and risotto with hen of the woods mushrooms.