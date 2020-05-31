Let's Get Takeout: New restaurant Fairchild boxes up brunch

Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger were planned out, stocked up and ready to roll when their new restaurant, Fairchild, opened its doors on Monroe Street in early March.
“We had just bought a 400 pound side of beef from Seven Seeds Farm,” said Kroeger.
Then the coronavirus pandemic steamrolled through town, shutting down restaurants and bars, schools and salons. Nagano and Kroeger took the menu they’d been mulling for months and pivoted — that now-dreaded word — to takeout.
“We had to change our menus completely,” said Nagano. “A lot of stuff didn’t translate to to-go food at all. It made more sense to do family style dinners for two, and keep simplifying the dishes a lot.”
Three months ago, Fairchild took the place of Jac’s at 2611 Monroe St. Nagano and Kroeger had worked together previously at L’Etoile, where Nagano stayed for six years and left as chef de cuisine. In February, the two were putting in 12 to 15 hours a day, working to get their first restaurant open.
“I’m really trying to enjoy the process of going from nothing to building a restaurant,” Nagano said at the time. “People who’ve opened restaurants in the past have told me, enjoy the ride. You’re going to miss this in a couple months.”
Fast forward to the end of May, and Nagano and Kroeger are still working long hours and cooking together. They’re down to just the two of them, in masks, in their new kitchen, with most of the staff laid off and just a few front-of-house employees to assist with takeout.
“It’s hot, and it’s challenging, when you try to taste something and put your mask back on,” Nagano said. “But you get used to it.”
“In one way it’s given us some time to get a lot of other things done, figure out the working of the business,” Kroeger added. “We know what we need to do now, what we can do, what’s going to work.”
On Fairchild’s original menu, the one they’ll likely return to, there was a section of “snacks,” like fried olives, deviled eggs and potato/black garlic croquettes. March entrees featured red snapper with cauliflower and bagna cauda (an anchovy-garlic sauce), cassoulet and rib-eye steak. They made fresh pasta and hearty sides, like potato gratin and risotto with hen of the woods mushrooms.
Fairchild’s style is new American, what was once called “farm to table” until marketing made the phrase meaningless. Their takeout format is a simplified version of that style. Diners pick a protein — chicken, pork, cod or salmon, $55-$70 — and receive a dinner for two with several sides. The chefs are happy to answer questions about reheating at home, and Fairchild already has some regular fans.
For orders, Fairchild is using the Toast app, which has a few minor quirks. (The drop-down menu, for example, is for “Food,” “Drinks” and “Sunday Brunch”).
They’re also making brunch, which promises even more challenges than dinner in terms of kitchen-to-car-to-table.
“We’ve always wanted to do brunch,” Kroeger said. “We kind of thought it would be a good way to work on some menu items.”
Fairchild’s brunch menu has a few standards, like eggs, toast, bacon, sausage and perfectly circular, evenly browned hashbrown patties ($6). The French toast ($16) — two huge slabs the size of Texas toast — had sides of sweet butter, maple syrup and marmalade, a very adult preparation. And the omelette ($16), recently with mushrooms and spinach, stayed perfectly tender even after a 20-minute trip in the car.
“I enjoy cooking eggs, but I don’t know what happens by the time it gets home,” Nagano said. “I never had to do it before ... I never had to work a brunch. I’m am enjoying cooking it, actually.”
Agnolotti ($18), delicate, fresh pasta pillows stuffed recently with ricotta, green garlic and hazelnuts, appear on the brunch and dinner menus. There’s even a mimosa kit ($25), with a bottle of cava and fresh-squeezed orange juice. (Pro tip: Use leftover cava to make sparkling cocktails, like a French 75 or an Aperol spritz.)
Fairchild has marked down its wine list too, but sales on that have been slow. The restaurant makes dinner Wednesdays through Sundays, and the owners have noticed that takeout dinner hour is much earlier than dine-in. Most orders come in between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
“We get home from work and there’s nothing to order,” Kroeger said. “It’s just pizza or fast food after 8 p.m.”
The city recently announced that it would allow significant expansion of outdoor dining on patios, parking lots and sidewalks around the city. Fairchild has a patio on the eastern side of the building with room for 15 to 20 people. They’ve already put in a request to expand further.
“We’re trying to get a couple two-tops in front of our building on Monroe Street,” Nagano said. “The city’s so busy right now, and everyone’s asking the same questions. It’s hard to get ahold of them.”
As part of Phase One of the Forward Dane plan, Madison’s restaurants are slowly reopening to a fraction (25% indoors) of their capacity. Fairchild will join them on Friday, June 5, assuming its patio can be open for business. Only 12 people can be inside.
Dining there will be by reservation only. Fairchild also intends to expand its hours a little bit, with three to eight seatings.
“We took the matter into our own hands and did what we had to do to make it work here,” Kroeger said. “I’m pretty optimistic. The situation is what it is. We haven’t changed our goals or plans.
“We’re not sitting here moping around. We’re having fun; we’re cooking.”
