Let's Get Takeout: Lorraine’s Cafe serves Caribbean dishes with local vibe

Ken Kopp had big plans for 2020. He had owned New Orleans Take-Out on Monroe Street for almost two decades, and it was time to try something different. He opened the doors to his new restaurant Lorraine's in late January, not knowing that in just a few weeks, everything would change.
Though starting a new business during the COVID crisis is not what he planned, the storefront on the corner of Monroe Street and Oakland Avenue was well suited for the moment. The restrictions placed on restaurants were easy to work around, since the location was already known for takeout service. And with only a small seating area that Kopp closed quickly, Lorraine's had a relatively easy switch to socially-distanced dining.
Ken and his wife, Saija Kopp, set up online ordering and curbside pickup right away. While the restaurant business all over Madison is slower than it used to be, he’s noticed an uptick in new customers from the neighborhood.
“It’s been really nice for customers and staff and myself. And I feel like so many businesses are just going to have to continue doing this stuff once things are better. I've been doing things like curbside Home Depot.”
Kopp opened the satellite location of the New Orleans Take-Out in 2002. Jon Roussos, owner of the original New Orleans Take-Out on Fordem Avenue, had retired in May 2017. The changing-of-the-guard gave Kopp the opportunity to strike out on his own.
The dishes at Lorraine’s are recipes from an actual woman named Lorraine, Saija Kopp’s Jamaican grandmother. The Kopps are using her old family recipes.
Lorraine’s jerk sauce is the centerpiece of the menu, with several different ways to enjoy it, including baked jerk chicken, deep fried wings, and vegan jackfruit. Lorraine’s shrimp sauteed in herbed cream sauce is another old family favorite popular with customers. Black beans, rice and tropical coleslaw are served with every dish.
The baked jerk chicken is moist and full of flavor. Adding sausage to the black beans lends a smokiness to the stew, and the tropical coleslaw is crunchy and well balanced. They make an in-house limeade, perfect for muggy summer evenings.
Not all of the food is Jamaican, though. The Kopps call the menu "Carribean-inspired," with slow-cooked pork and fried chicken sandwiches.
Saija is allergic to flour, so much of the menu is gluten-free, including their desert: banana bread pudding with whiskey cream sauce.
“There was a woman that was in about a month ago, she called me and said she was looking for gluten-free items. And then I told her about the bread pudding, and she was really excited. She ordered a full meal and said, ‘I don’t get to that everywhere!’”
Since he’s been working in that location for many years, Kopp said he had a good relationship with his immediate neighbors like Mickies Dairy Bar and HotelRED. And though the restaurant is operating under a new concept, menu, and name, it still retains that local vibe.
There have been personal changes for the Kopps as well. They had lived in the Monroe Street area for 10 years, but recently relocated to the west side. Despite that move, they're still part of the fabric of the neighborhood.
“It’s difficult to walk around the block without running into somebody,” said Ken Kopp.
Hours have shifted during Safer at Home orders to only serving lunch on Fridays, when they open at 11 a.m. Otherwise, they’re open for dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday.
