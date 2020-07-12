Let's Get Takeout: Lorraine’s Cafe serves Caribbean dishes with local vibe

Ken Kopp had big plans for 2020. He had owned New Orleans Take-Out on Monroe Street for almost two decades, and it was time to try something different. He opened the doors to his new restaurant Lorraine's in late January, not knowing that in just a few weeks, everything would change.

Though starting a new business during the COVID crisis is not what he planned, the storefront on the corner of Monroe Street and Oakland Avenue was well suited for the moment. The restrictions placed on restaurants were easy to work around, since the location was already known for takeout service. And with only a small seating area that Kopp closed quickly, Lorraine's had a relatively easy switch to socially-distanced dining.

Ken and his wife, Saija Kopp, set up online ordering and curbside pickup right away. While the restaurant business all over Madison is slower than it used to be, he’s noticed an uptick in new customers from the neighborhood.

“It’s been really nice for customers and staff and myself. And I feel like so many businesses are just going to have to continue doing this stuff once things are better. I've been doing things like curbside Home Depot.”