Let's Get Takeout: Doughnuts, coffee get equal love at Crave

Crave Coffee & Donuts is the latest Madison cafe to get into the high-end doughnut game. The tasty pastries are popping up and thriving all over Madison, COVID crisis or not.
Married couple Cynthia and Jesse Smith opened the cafe at 604 University Ave. because of Cynthia's love of coffee. She sharpened her espresso skills in Madison coffee shops for years, dreaming of opening her own.
The two spent four years saving money, drawing up a business plan, and searching for the right space with lots of foot traffic. Just as they were about to open on April 4, the COVID-19 pandemic put everything on hold.
Crave Coffee & Donuts finally opened its doors May 24. The Smiths didn’t know what to expect, but it’s gone better than they hoped.
“We’re surprised by the amount of support that we’ve been receiving from the community. Opening during the COVID situation, we kind of expected things to be really slow, and we’ve been pleasantly surprised by a lot of customers supporting us,” Cynthia Smith said.
Those customers come from the nearby neighborhood, students and young people who live downtown. Even after being open only two weeks, Crave is attracting regulars.
The shop is located in the original Estacion Inka space on University Avenue (don’t worry, you can still get the Peruvian chicken a few doors down). The Smiths have transformed the place into a quiet, chic spot with white-washed wood paneled walls, tidy green plants and iron bistro chairs. A wood counter space is set up along the large front window, which Cynthia said is the most popular spot to sit.
But why doughnuts?
“We wanted to specialize in one item that we can do in-house,” Cynthia said, that could respond quickly to input from employees and customers.
Cynthia is a self-taught home baker. She and Jesse did a lot of research, experimenting and playing with dough and flavors until something struck.
Crave uses a brioche dough, which imparts a soft and fluffy texture. The process of making yeast doughnuts takes two days from start to finish. After making the dough, they leave it to cold proof overnight. They take it out the next day and let it proof again, then roll, cut and fry. Cynthia now has two bakers helping her in the kitchen. She’s constantly tracking the frying process and doing taste-based quality control.
“No one wants an oily doughnut,” she said.
Crave has two standard flavors, glaze and chocolate glaze. The latter is made with cocoa powder, which gives it a chocolate intensity but is not too sweet. The other flavors will rotate monthly; right now, it’s strawberry crumble, Almond Joy and Nutella, their most popular doughnut.
Cynthia Smith finds inspiration from desserts she loves like berries and pie, as well as the change of seasons. An upcoming summer-inspired s’mores doughnut will have toasted marshmallows on top. She’s also looking forward to apple cider doughnuts in the fall.
Drinks get the seasonal treatment, too. For summer, they’re selling frozen lemonade, a creamy blast of sweet citrus.
And if doughnuts go with one thing, it’s coffee, which Smith feels is as important as the doughnuts. The crew uses Madison-based JBC Coffee Roasters and whips up espresso drinks on the La Marzocco. They also make pour overs and cold brew. On the savory side, Crave serves burritos and quiche from Elegant Foods, a supplier in Madison.
Cynthia Smith estimates they fry up about 75 doughnuts per day on weekdays and 150 on weekends. These numbers are better than they had hoped, given the crisis. They had to hire two more bakers to meet demand. Right now, they’re open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they hope to open earlier and close later when the school year starts.
Listening to customer feedback is important to the Smiths. Cynthia's already had requests for gluten-free options, and they're going to use social media to get input on new flavors.
"Our mission statement is to make your day a little brighter. That's what guides everything that we do here."
