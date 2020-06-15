Let's Get Takeout: Doughnuts, coffee get equal love at Crave

Cynthia Smith finds inspiration from desserts she loves like berries and pie, as well as the change of seasons. An upcoming summer-inspired s’mores doughnut will have toasted marshmallows on top. She’s also looking forward to apple cider doughnuts in the fall.

Drinks get the seasonal treatment, too. For summer, they’re selling frozen lemonade, a creamy blast of sweet citrus.

And if doughnuts go with one thing, it’s coffee, which Smith feels is as important as the doughnuts. The crew uses Madison-based JBC Coffee Roasters and whips up espresso drinks on the La Marzocco. They also make pour overs and cold brew. On the savory side, Crave serves burritos and quiche from Elegant Foods, a supplier in Madison.

Cynthia Smith estimates they fry up about 75 doughnuts per day on weekdays and 150 on weekends. These numbers are better than they had hoped, given the crisis. They had to hire two more bakers to meet demand. Right now, they’re open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they hope to open earlier and close later when the school year starts.

Listening to customer feedback is important to the Smiths. Cynthia's already had requests for gluten-free options, and they're going to use social media to get input on new flavors.

"Our mission statement is to make your day a little brighter. That's what guides everything that we do here."

