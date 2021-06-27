Let's Eat: Three new Madison barbecue joints take on a summertime staple

Nothing beats the sweltering heat of summer better than good ol’ barbecue. Cooked over a grill, charcoal or the embers of a fire pit, the tradition of barbecue blooms when the temperature rises.
We visited three local barbecue joints in and around Madison to try their takes on this summertime staple. Then we talked to a local chef about wider barbecue trends.
Three new 'cues
Sauce is essential for any proper barbecue and the tangy, house special barbecue sauce at Smokin Bones food trailer is no different.
Prior to last year, Smokin Bones primarily focused on events and catering. But after the coronavirus pandemic ceased large gatherings — and thus, Smokin's main avenue for income — owner Eddie Stuckey decided he needed to open a weekly spot to stay in business. Their new location is a food trailer in the parking lot of their sister store, Chimney & Fireplace Works, on at 43 S. Stoughton Road.
Order either a half slab ($15) or the whole ($23) of Smokin Bones' fall-off-the-bone pork ribs. These ribs are smoked for about five hours and coated with a flavorful sauce that packs a sweet, tangy punch. The spiciness of the rub brings just enough heat to the meat, complementing the sauce.
Smokin Bones offers a choice of two sides alongside hardwood-smoked barbecue. I chose a side of pearl-white potato salad with chives and a side of baked beans. Smokin Bones adds in bits of green, red, and yellow bell peppers, giving the beans a bit of color and crunch.
Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse is a small chain of barbecue restaurants that originated in Scottsdale, Arizona. Paul Keeler, President of the Keeler Hospitality Group, was asked to open a new location in Madison by a local group of hotel owners. The Madison Liberty Station opened in May of 2020.
“Opening any restaurant is a huge undertaking, a huge challenge,” said general manager Matt Weir. The challenge magnified as they prepared to open their doors during a period of nationwide uncertainty. There’s no uncertainty when it comes to the quality of Liberty Station’s barbecue — namely, the Carolina Pork Shoulder.
Liberty Station serves a variety of regional-inspired barbecue, like Texas brisket and St. Louis spare ribs. That pork shoulder ($14-$24) is served in the shape of a small mountain, soaked in vinegar-based Carolina barbecue sauce. From the assortment of sides they offer, I chose a crunchy coleslaw and crispy sweet potato fries with a touch of salt, served in a small, rustic tin bucket.
Nestled among local wetlands off County Highway M, Camp Beef Butter focuses on Texas-style fatty brisket ($16), a customer favorite. Seasoned with coarse salt and pepper, this USDA Prime Black Angus brisket is smoked for six hours on Oakwood, then wrapped in peach-colored butcher paper and smoked again to achieve its incredibly tender state.
I didn’t even need a knife to slice into the thick marbled slice of beef; it was that tender.
The meal at Camp Beef Butter comes with a side of smoked apple pie baked beans and a white cheddar mac and cheese. The baked beans are a fudgy chocolate brown, with chunks of brisket and apple pie filling that give the beans a tart, smoky flavor. The mac is pretty simple, with big, gooey noodles and flecks of pepper that spot the creamy side dish.
Where are Madison's Black pit masters?
Barbecue was quickly folded into white American traditions, thanks to its association with summer holidays, patriotic fervor and a distinct working-class aesthetic. But that means its Indigenous Caribbean and Black American origins have been shrouded within America’s collective consciousness.
Adrian Miller, author of “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue,” explains that Blackness and barbecue are intrinsically linked. For at least two centuries, enslaved and emancipated Black folks were the country’s bona fide pit masters, honing and reaping the benefits of their culinary skill.
Modern barbecue, however, has evolved to become an aptitude test for enthusiasts with access to capital, investing in costly smokers, high-quality meats, and artisanal blends of sauces and spices.
“I suppose it’s not always been looked at like a highbrow cuisine,” said Yusuf Bin-Rella, a chef at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Dejope Residence Hall and a founder of the TradeRoots Culinary Collective. “People have to ride out those waves where there’s not all that much attention paid to it.”
Bin-Rella said Black barbecue business owners aren’t often as celebrated or monetarily compensated as their white counterparts. Black barbecue joints in Madison, like That BBQ Joint, come and go, and what often impedes a longer business lifespan is access to land and capital.
That isn’t to say there aren’t any major players within the Black barbecue scene. Café Costa Rica, a food truck serving Latin-inspired soul food, serves its own take on barbecue. In Monona, Pa'Pa's BBQ, the mobile kitchen owned by Gilbert Hull, is fueled by a family recipe that's been passed down for over 100 years.
"Barbecue is just one of the things we invented," said Bin-Rella.
