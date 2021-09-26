Let's Eat: Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine brings Madison sweets and savories from South America

She added, “Peruvian food is still pretty new in this area, so I always include pictures of the menu items and descriptions of the food in our Facebook posts too. There were a few Peruvian restaurants but many of them are not open anymore. That’s why I’m always making the most popular dishes to Peru. Tomorrow I have one order of 20 empanadas. And I cannot go one Sunday without making the chicken causa."

Mishqui Peru’s story began 11 years ago, when García started as a home baker, looking for a way to bring a little bit of home her family and friends after her first two years in Madison. The baked good that eventually brought García’s food, and eventually Mishqui Peru’s, so much traction was her alfajores, shortbread cookies filled with dulce de leche.

“One of my friends, who's a really good businesswoman, she told me ‘Hey, Cynthia, you cook really good food. Why don’t you sell it?’” said García. “And I figured I'd try it and I started selling to her and then she told her friends and other friends told their friends and suddenly people I didn’t even know started asking for my food.”

But it wasn’t until deciding to take a semester off from getting her nursing assistant degree that what started as a way to her Peruvian community together for large family meals started to change into a long-time dream come true.