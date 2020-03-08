Let's Eat: Under new ownership, the show goes on at Green Owl Cafe

Having worked in the service industry myself, I can attest to the quasi-punk rock mentality in the back of the house.
It’s oftentimes a highly stressful environment, one where the feeling of having your back to the wall is standard. It’s you and your crew against the world. (“The world,” in this analogy, being hungry patrons.)
“There’s so much coming at you in every direction,” said Erick Fruehling, the new owner of the Green Owl Cafe, 1970 Atwood Ave.
And that punk mentality is more than “quasi” for Fruehling, the Green Owl’s former kitchen manager who bought the restaurant from founding chef Jennie Capellaro late last year. In addition to his day job slinging vegetarian and vegan food for hungry Madisonians, Fruehling also plays in popular local bands Fire Heads and Dumb Vision. But it was his collegiate training that led him to his current gig.
Fruehling, an east side native, studied botany at UW-Madison and would spend his summers working on research stations up north. But once the freeze hit, he was forced to return home and work at the Green Owl — one of just two vegetarian-only restaurants in the city — to pay the bills. Turns out he found his calling at what was once meant to be just a seasonal job.
“At one point I thought, ‘I really like working in kitchens.’ I like the atmosphere, I like the people I work with, and I like Madison,” Fruehling said. And through a combination of his own money and crowd-funding, he decided to buy the place he’d worked at since 2013. He’s very much a working owner, too, always willing to pitch in where needed. When I get there, he’s out delivering soup.
The menu hasn’t changed much, tweaking existing dishes rather than doing a complete overhaul. It’s still enticingly cost-effective, with the most expensive item on the menu a $13 pasta plate. He also says they're working to source more of their produce locally, and plans on reaching out to farmers as summer draws closer. Their bread already comes from right down the road at Stalzy’s Deli and Madison Sourdough.
While I’m not a vegetarian myself (nor is Fruehling, coincidentally), I’ve long been fascinated by what can be done without meat. I order the crabby cake po’ boy ($11), which does bear a striking resemblance to the real thing — though the tomato and chipotle remoulade was the dominant part of the sandwich. It was really good, it just seemed to overtake the faux-crab. As a chipotle enthusiast, however, I’m not complaining.
But perhaps because I am a card-carrying millennial, my favorite part of my meal was the avocado toast ($7) I started with. Generally, I’ve thought of it as a last-minute meal, thrown together while rushing out the door to get to work. But at the Green Owl, their take on the dish could work as an entree. Slices of whole wheat bread were heaped with fresh avocado, poppy seeds, scallions, and lemon juice, making for a refined take on my generation’s preferred breakfast. I don’t know why I never thought of adding scallions before, but my eyes have been opened.
Fruehling also expressed a desire for the Green Owl to become an artistic hub as well as a culinary one. He displays a rotating series of art installations and photos by local artists (all available for purchase) and put out a call on his personal Facebook page for performers interested in performing at the cafe. Fruehling says a lot of his staff is arts-adjacent, and as a musician, he understands that independent artists often find homes in the restaurant business. After all, he’s been there before too.
“I know what it’s like to try to get time off and have weird hours, and I’m trying to support everyone back there with my experience,” Fruehling explained. “If you hire musicians, they want a month off every year. But during the other time, they want to work and make money so they can go back out on tour.”
The Green Owl’s food is great, but even beyond Fruehling seems to be fostering a community beyond what goes on the plate. The approach isn’t unlike the music Fruehling’s put out with his own bands: a little chaotic, a lot passionate, and unendingly inviting.