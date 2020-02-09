Let's Eat: That's a wrap! Tater tots win hearts at Conrad's Grill

I thought a tater tot wrap place might help me move on, so I went down to the 500 block of State Street. This is a block I call “Handheld Row” for its proliferation of fast-casual restaurants aimed at college students, who can eat their burrito, sub sandwich or falafel wrap with one hand while scrolling through Instagram with the other.

Conrad’s is a small place, with a utilitarian gray design and small wooden tables. The exception is an 18 by 26 foot wall mural by Niki Urban and Josie Cutrara that mashes together a mess of Madison signifiers, from Bucky Badger to the new Orpheum Theater sign.

The “mashing things together” theme extends to the wall menu, a chalkboard which crams menu items onto every available inch of the board. Reading the menu made me feel anxious. What would happen if Conrad’s came up with another idea for a wrap? Would they scribble it in the margins? Or unceremoniously drop another wrap to make room?

Options on this culinary word cloud ranged from breakfast wraps to chicken tender wraps to grilled chicken wraps to steak and veggie wraps. Most wraps have tater tots, but some don't, and you have to carefully scan the ingredient list to figure out which.