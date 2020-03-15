Let’s Eat: Migrants draws on tradition to offer new taco options

Tacos were a flexible food his mom could always make, ranging from eggs and beans with onions to chicken with potato. It was “never the same,” Villarreal said, recalling “all these combinations she came up with so I wouldn’t get bored.”

Later, when his uncles bought a farm in Turtle Valley (about an hour southeast of Madison), tacos were a way of looking out for the migrants who traveled to their farm. His mom would send him into the fields with about a dozen tacos he could share with others.

“She wanted to make sure that I could feed the people that weren't taking something, some people that were just getting there,” he said, noting that migrant workers often need to work for a while before they have any money to spend.

“A lot of families came up here and they were dirt poor,” Villarreal said. “I remember this one kid. He wanted to swap tacos with me and I did. But, man, that's the first time I ever heard a train,” he said, referring to the sound cartoon characters hear when they eat very spicy food.

The boy’s taco was all jalapeños and onions. For some, Villarreal said, meat, beans and even vegetables were luxuries.

‘You can make tacos out of anything’