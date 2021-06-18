Let’s Eat: Fifth Scoop reels in dessert-lovers with plant-based ice cream

Vegan ice cream is not hard to find anymore. But while grocery stores sell dozens of different brands and varieties, consumers may be disappointed to find them either overly sweet, terribly textured or watery. Freezer sections become ghost yards of tried-and-failed dairy-free flavors as customers move from one pint to the next.
That’s why Ellen Coatney isn’t concerned about selling just one pint — the first four scoops. Her goal is to make customers come back for their fifth.
“One of my really good friends in Madison has a dairy allergy,” Coatney said. “I was starting to experiment with traditional ice cream because I just love eating ice cream, and she was like, ‘You know, if you could make me a good dairy-free ice cream, I would be forever grateful.’”
So Coatney, the owner of the plant-based ice cream company Fifth Scoop, set out to make a creamy, vegan ice cream that didn’t sacrifice flavor.
Coatney’s ice cream is aimed at not only vegans and lactose intolerant dessert lovers, but anyone willing to make small, environmentally-conscious changes to their diet.
“One of the reasons I got into this was the environmental impact of dairy. It’s a big ask to ask people to go totally vegan, but to trade you a sweet treat? Not as big of an ask,” she said.
Consistency and flavor
Instead of relying on one kind of plant base, Coatney uses a blend of oat milk and coconut milk. She experimented with almond milk and then coconut milk alone before discovering that a blend with oats makes the best overall consistency and flavor.
Coatney wasn’t always an ice-cream connoisseur. When she left her job as a technical writer at Epic, she had the goal of going to pastry school. Coatney completed the baking program at Madison College, then spent five months at Taliesin Preservation in Spring Green, working in the food artisan program.
When that ended, Coatney decided to take time off from work to travel. She backpacked through France and Italy, where she learned how to make gelato. Eventually, Coatney returned to Madison and began working in Middleton as a pastry chef.
"I really missed Madison; I have a lot of wonderful friends here. It's nice to know the food culture and make those connections," she said.
When that job came to a close, Coatney realized she wanted to spend the summer focusing on her ice cream company, which she started last November.
Success by the pint
Fifth Scoop’s menu rotates week to week as Coatney visits various farmers' markets near Madison, with half-pints of ice cream ($6) and full pints ($12) being offered in six different flavors. For the Monroe Street Farmers' Market, Fifth Scoop stocked Coconut-Vanilla, Buckeye, Cookie Jar, Peachy Pie, Lemon-Poppy Seed Muffin and Tropical Birthday-Cake. All of the mix-ins are gluten-free and prepared by Coatney.
Coatney draws inspiration from baked goods to make several of her best-selling flavors. Peachy Pie features pie crust and fresh peaches with notes of cinnamon, clove and ginger.
“I’m a pastry chef, so all of my flavors mimic muffins or pie because that is just where my mind goes,” she explained.
For those that prefer classic flavors, Fifth Scoop serves Buckeye, a chocolate ice cream with peanut butter crumble and Coconut-Vanilla, a refreshing and simple vanilla ice cream that pairs well with other desserts.
While the rich ice cream flavors are front and center at the ice cream stand, Fifth Scoop’s show-stopper is its ice cream sandwich ($8). A hefty scoop of creamy chocolate ice cream is served between two gluten-free sea salt chocolate chip cookies. Easily split between two market-goers, the touch of salt sprinkled on the cookies makes the ice cream sandwich a delicious, not overly-sweet snack.
She also makes the ice cream sandwich in the Hint of Mint flavor, featuring a vanilla-mint ice cream filling between two brownie cookies.
Fifth Scoop will continue touring farmers' markets for the rest of the summer, with their next appearance being at the Madison Vegan Pop-up Market on Saturday, June 19. Later this year, Coatney will take part in the Social Good Accelerator program, a collaborative initiative focused on working with BIPOC- and women-led business founders. She is exploring ways to expand her business beyond the warmer months.
“Vegan alternatives get better and better every day, so even if you’ve tried vegan ice cream or other vegan alternatives in the past and you didn’t like it, it’s worth revisiting,” Coatney said. “I’d say give it a try. You just might be surprised.”
