"Bierock" may be an unfamiliar word to most Madisonians, but it's a food that's popular in the Great Plains states.
For Amanda Carriveau, the bierock is a family recipe. She and her husband, Brian Carriveau, want to share the dish with Madison at their new bar, open since early July on Madison's north side.
“It’s my wife’s family recipe, and she comes from Volga German heritage," Brian said, referring to Germans who historically lived along the Volga River in southeastern European Russia.
"Many of them emigrated to the plain states. My wife’s mother grew up in Nebraska, so if you would go to any of those states everyone knows what a bierock is.”
Luckily, there are some easy comparisons.
“It’s a meat pie," Brian said. "I tell people it’s similar to a pasty, because they have such a presence in the upper peninsula of Michigan. I think a lot of people know what a pasty is, but it’s a little bit different. It’s from Cornish heritage, but both are meat pies.”
The dough used to make a bierock is unlike pizza dough, rich with eggs, butter and sugar.
“It’s more along the line of a Hawaiian sweet bread,” said Bierock's executive chef Sandra Montello. For the most traditional and most popular bierock ($5.50), the dough is stuffed with sauerkraut, onions and ground beef.
Montello recommends pairing that bierock with mushroom stroganoff ($3.50 for a side, $7.50 for a full portion).
The restaurant has 24 craft beers on tap, roughly divided between Madison-brewed beers, Wisconsin beers and regional/national/international beers. There are also plenty of special events.
“We started our trivia night last Wednesday and every seat in here was filed," Brian said.
The bar will host a weekly "Euchre with Uecker," just a game of cards while Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker is on the radio.
Aug. 25 is Packer Fest. Former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree is set to visit, sign autographs and record the podcast Railbird Central right from Bierock.
The Carriveaus say they work together well because they have different skill sets that complement each other.
“It turns out that my wife likes food and I like drinks," Brian said. "So she operates the back of the house, I operate the front of the house. She’s more analytical, because she has a bachelor’s of science, and handles the payroll and books. I do the marketing and social media."
Brian wants to create a relaxed vibe.
“I want it to be comfortable for everyone," he said. "I want a vintage feel that is welcoming and comforting. This space lends itself well to being an open concept."