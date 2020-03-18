Let's cook up some comfort! Introducing the Cap Times Quarantine Cookbook Club

Shrimp pad Thai with sugar snap peas and basil from “Dinner: Changing the Game” by Melissa Clark — If you buy one cookbook this week to help you through, let it be this 2017 gem from our friend Melissa. I have easily cooked three dozen recipes out of this book, from tofu and lentils to marinated steak, seared pork chops and fish tacos. She makes use of flavor boosters like kimchi, harissa and miso. If she can use one pot instead of three, she does. When I made this shrimp recipe (from the book) I used five ounces of bean thread noodles — soak 10 minutes in warm water — and added red bell pepper. I love this cookbook so much that when I lent it to a friend recently, I considered buying a new copy instead of asking her for it back. I want everyone to have it!