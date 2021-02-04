Kettle Black Kitchen to open brick and mortar spot on Monroe Street

Industry veteran Brian Hamilton is turning Kettle Black Kitchen, his meal pick-up service, into a Monroe Street restaurant.

Hamilton cooks in a commercial kitchen and currently offers twice weekly pick-up for comfort food dishes from his east side Madison home. He plans to put these on pause for about a month while he gets the permits in place to take over 1835 Monroe St., the former location of Joon, Burgrito's and Double S BBQ.

"I'm hoping to open within a month," Hamilton said. "All I have to do is put in a floor and equip the kitchen."

Hamilton had originally imagined (and permitted) Kettle Black as a vendor at festivals. 2020 changed his plans.

Now, he makes freezer-to-oven meals like shepherd's pie and pot pie, meal kits for things like chicken dijonnaise and pizza, and ready to eat dishes like tacos, shrimp and grits and chuck roast braised with port wine. Entrees cost between $12 and $14.