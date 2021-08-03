Just a sample: Smaller Taste of Madison gears up for Breese debut

“It’s a bit different, but I’m really excited it’s back this year,” Gomez said of Taste of Madison 2021. “It’s going to be a learning experience for all of us. But I’m happy to get in, because not all the vendors were able to get in.”

“I’m wondering how the ticketing stuff is going to go,” Gomez added. “If you have people buy a certain time slot and they get in the stadium, how do you get them out? How are people going to feel if they want to stay longer? What if you have a large family?”

According to Klemme, at the end of each time period, vendors will stop selling food and beverages and the music will stop. Organizers will announce the time period has ended, and security (both private security and Madison Police) will help escort people out.

There are some returning vendors, like Bob’s BBQ Emporium, Natural Juices (which brought a refreshing fruit smoothie on Monday), Gigi’s Cupcakes and Mirch Masala.