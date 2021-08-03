Just a sample: Smaller Taste of Madison gears up for Breese debut

It didn’t take the owners of Pancho’s Tacos long to decide what to make for the refashioned Taste of Madison at Breese Stevens Field this year.
“Tacos are essential,” said Maribel Perez, who owns the food cart with her husband, Francisco Armenta. Pancho’s makes theirs in a classic style: a griddled corn tortilla filled with tender steak, topped with white onions, cilantro and salsa.
The other nibble, a skewer of elote-style corn on the cob, was wildly popular the last time they did this event with Sabor Queretano. They will bring that back too.
“Two years ago, we brought the corn on the cob to the Taste of Madison and we did good, good business,” Perez said. “We sold like a thousand. We were running to the store to bring more.”
Pancho’s Tacos joins 41 other local vendors, many of them very small businesses, who are set to serve at Taste of Madison. After a virtual fundraiser in 2020, the event is set for Sept. 4-5 in the stadium at 917 E. Mifflin St.
Taste of Madison moved off the Capitol Square for a variety of COVID-related reasons. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra made a similar choice for Concerts on the Square, which concludes its capacity-capped, spaced-out summer shows at Breese this Wednesday.
For both, the move wasn’t a universally popular decision. But despite a couple of angry emails, Sara Klemme, president of Madison Festivals, sounded both determined and optimistic at a preview event on Monday afternoon.
“They have put their whole heart and soul into this,” Klemme said of the entrepreneurs around her. “There is no Taste of Madison without the restaurants. We have to support them, because they’ve all suffered so greatly. This is a way to show a little love.”
A huge economic driver
Klemme is the sole employee of Madison Festivals, the nonprofit that owns the Taste of Madison and the Madison Marathon. She started her job in May 2019, got through one Taste event, and then: “the apocalypse,” she said. Madison Festivals, Inc. registered a $325,000 loss in 2020.
“Those were actual losses due to expenses that were paid for the events prior to their cancellation,” Klemme said. “That’s a common misconception among events, that if they don’t happen there is no cost. Wrong! MFI hosted zero events in 2020 but still had large unrecoverable expenses.”
A one-year move to Breese was a sustainability move on all levels. “I don’t have the reserves to make it through another catastrophic year,” Klemme said.
Breese allows for a controlled entry point and staggered admission times. Restaurants have dealt with supply chain issues, labor shortages and increased food costs, all of which informed a somewhat smaller, de-centralized festival.
Begun in 1983, Taste of Madison could draw some 250,000 people downtown on a Labor Day weekend. The 2019 event featured 80 restaurants, 26 drink booths and three live music stages.
The event is “a huge economic driver,” Klemme said. Volunteer groups that work the event — Boy Scout troops, rec sports teams, church groups and band boosters — can make a chunk of their operating budget in tips. In 2019, the festival reported that It raised more than $64,000 for local nonprofits.
In May, Taste of Madison announced it would move to Breese. In June, when Public Health Madison & Dane County lifted restrictions, and her board called an emergency meeting. Should they move back to the Square? They decided not to.
This year’s taste will be smaller by design. Out of 58 applicants, Taste of Madison accepted 42. There will be no on-field seating, though attendees can bring blankets and are welcome to sit in the bleachers or gather under tents for shade.
Dogs are a no, kids are a yes, and early in the day is better for those interested in balloon artists and airbrush tattoos. Each ticketed, three-hour time slot is limited to 5,000 people, with radio stations hosting several different music tents. Prices for food ($1-$5) and alcohol ($4-$13) will remain the same as in previous years, Klemme said.
Taste of Madison secured a new presenting sponsor, Starion Bank. Vendors used to have to pay to participate, $850 as of 2019 for a single booth, $1,700 for a double, though they always took home all the money they made.
In 2021, Klemme shifted the focus away from franchises and toward small businesses. Those vendors will be given a tent, tables and power for their booths. The lineup of September has substantially less pizza, fried food and tavern fare.
One of her initiatives is to “make Taste more representative of our community, because we have a really diverse food community,” Klemme said. “And it’s really important that that gets represented.”
Word of mouth
On Monday, Klemme turned a public health-related mandatory meeting for vendors into a media/ buzz-generating event called “Taste of Taste.” Some attendees brought their own phone-sized ring lights (“post about your experience on social media!” the invite encouraged. “Don’t forget to tag the event!”)
Among the vendors set to work the event for the first time is Carmell Jackson, owner of Melly Mell’s Soul Food since 2010.
“This was one of my dreams,” Jackson said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do. But it was always so hard to get into the Taste of Madison. It’s kind of a Monopoly game I guess they played, for the people who get in it.
“Once they said they were going to do small businesses and give a free booth, my niece called me first thing, like ‘Mell, you need to do this.’”
For her first Taste, Jackson made three favorites: fried chicken, cabbage and kale (a riff on collard greens) and mac and cheese, cooked with cream cheese in the mix to give it a little tang. These are dishes she’s known for, and among the reasons she’s been booking more wedding catering gigs and office parties lately.
Taste of Madison is important for businesses like Jackson’s because Melly Mell’s doesn’t advertise. “This is word of mouth,” Jackson said.
That’s one reason Harriet Gomez, a co-owner of Keur Fatou Catering, is looking forward to Taste of Madison. On Monday she brought her 11-year-old son, Musa Jarboh, to help with customer service as she served chicken yassa with vermicelli, and mafe, a West African stew made with peanut butter.
“It’s a bit different, but I’m really excited it’s back this year,” Gomez said of Taste of Madison 2021. “It’s going to be a learning experience for all of us. But I’m happy to get in, because not all the vendors were able to get in.”
“I’m wondering how the ticketing stuff is going to go,” Gomez added. “If you have people buy a certain time slot and they get in the stadium, how do you get them out? How are people going to feel if they want to stay longer? What if you have a large family?”
According to Klemme, at the end of each time period, vendors will stop selling food and beverages and the music will stop. Organizers will announce the time period has ended, and security (both private security and Madison Police) will help escort people out.
There are some returning vendors, like Bob’s BBQ Emporium, Natural Juices (which brought a refreshing fruit smoothie on Monday), Gigi’s Cupcakes and Mirch Masala.
Laurel Burleson of Ugly Apple Café will again bring apple fritters with cinnamon caramel sauce, a classic she adapted from her early days in restaurant kitchens. Jon Rosnow, a longtime sous chef at Heritage Tavern, purchased the Common Pasta food cart during the pandemic. He has an extruder to make his own pasta shapes, and he’ll serve several variations at this year’s Taste of Madison.
Other vendors include Nothing Bundt Cakes, making sweet little cakes in flavors like red velvet, lemon and chocolate; Smokin Dragons BBQ, making Carolina-style pulled pork and New Mexico green chili; Roll Play, with Chinese crepes (jian bing) and vegetarian Korean kimbap; Ember Foods, serving sticky gulab jamun (fried dough balls in syrup) and veggie samosas.
Attendees at the event on Monday were asked to vote in a variety of (admittedly odd and arbitrary) categories. A few of the vendors didn’t make it to the preview, among them Curd Girl, Taiwan Little Eats, Rib Masters, Mishqui and M & J Jamaican Kich’n.
Klemme plans to announce the Best of Taste winners in about a week, once she gets a chance to count ballots. A full vendor list and menu will be up on the Taste of Madison website next week, as well as prices and details about beverage options.
Klemme said she has enjoyed working with the team at Breese, but reiterated that Taste of Madison will return to the Square in 2022.
“I’m trying to think of events I can host here,” she said. “But this is temporary. We will be back on the Square next year. This is the year I really need the community to come through with support, not just for the nonprofit, but for the restaurants.
“Most people doing realize (Taste of Madison) is a fundraising event,” she added. “But I hope to change that.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.