Join us for Cooking with the Cap Times featuring Sujhey Beisser of Five Senses Palate

Join us for our latest Cooking with the Cap Times live event, featuring Sujhey Beisser in conversation with Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians.
Beisser was born in Venezuela and moved to Madison in 2001. She grew up watching her mother, grandmother and aunts in the kitchen, and she carries on their passion with her food blog, Five Senses Palate, and personal chef business.
Beisser teaches classes on how to make empanadas, arepas, sangria and more. At this Cooking with the Cap Times event on Thursday, June 17, Beisser will demonstrate how to make a traditional Venezuelan fish dish called mojito en coco that features coconut and is served with rice.
Register for the free event on Zoom and you'll receive the recipe a week in advance. Registrants will also be subscribed to our weekly Madison Life email newsletter, but can unsubscribe at any time.
The demonstration will begin at 6 p.m. in the test kitchen at Kessenich’s (which is one of the event’s sponsors, along with Sitka Salmon Shares and Door County Brewing Company). Cooking with the Cap Times events are free to all. Virtual attendees are welcome (but never required!) to cook along, and encouraged to ask questions.
See you there!