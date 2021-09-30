 Skip to main content

Join us for Cooking with the Cap Times featuring Franceso Mangano of Osteria Papavero
Join us for the October edition of Cooking with the Cap Times! At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, food editor Lindsay Christians be making egg pasta with porcini mushrooms, pancetta, peas, and cream with Francesco Mangano, the chef and owner of Osteria Papavero.

Register for the free event on Zoom and you'll receive the recipe a week in advance.

The demonstration will begin at 6 p.m. in the test kitchen at Kessenich’s (which is one of the event’s sponsors, along with Birra Lucana). Cooking with the Cap Times events are free to all. Virtual attendees are welcome (but never required!) to cook along, and encouraged to ask questions.

See you there!

