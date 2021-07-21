Join us for Cooking with the Cap Times featuring Elena Terry of Wild Bearies

Join us for the August edition of Cooking with the Cap Times! At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, food editor Lindsay Christians will be talking with chef Elena Terry, the executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies.
Based in the Wisconsin Dells, Wild Bearies is a nonprofit that works to bring ancestral foods to communities in a nurturing way. Terry connects to her Ho-Chunk heritage through food, using education and mentorship to blend ancient traditions with contemporary cooking.
Register for the free event on Zoom and you'll receive the recipe that Terry will prepare in advance. Registrants will also be subscribed to our weekly Madison Life email newsletter, but can unsubscribe at any time.
We also have a very limited amount of live seating available for the event, and Cap Times members will have the first opportunity to take those seats. Click here for more information about membership.
The demonstration will begin at 6 p.m. in the test kitchen at Kessenich’s (which is one of the event’s sponsors, along with Sitka Salmon Shares, Epic and Wisconsin Distributors). Cooking with the Cap Times events are free to all. Virtual attendees are welcome (but never required!) to cook along, and encouraged to ask questions.
See you there!